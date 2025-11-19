TRINA TURK APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER HARLAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Harlan to guide the Trina Turk and Mr Turk brands into their next era of growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Turk has appointed Christopher Harlan as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 27.

Harlan joins the California-based lifestyle brand with extensive experience leading product, merchandising, and brand strategy across fashion, home furnishings, and digital commerce. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the business and guide the Trina Turk and Mr Turk brands into their next era of growth, working in close partnership with Trina Turk, the brand's Founder and Creative Director.

"Chris brings deep expertise across both creative and commercial disciplines," said Trina Turk. "His understanding of product, brand, and customer experience—along with his leadership in digital and omnichannel innovation—makes him the ideal partner for this next phase of growth. I'm excited to collaborate with him and our talented team as we continue to evolve the Trina Turk and Mr Turk brands."

"I've long admired how Trina Turk captures the optimism and individuality of California style," said Christopher Harlan. "It's a brand with a rich heritage and a clear point of view. I'm honored to join Trina and the team to build upon that foundation across Women's, Men's, and Residential."

With more than 30 years of experience, Harlan has worked alongside many of the industry's most visionary founders and CEOs. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Digital Leadership at RH (Restoration Hardware), where he helped drive the global luxury brand's product transformation and digital expansion. His previous experience includes executive roles at James Perse, Gap Inc., VF Corporation, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie & Fitch, as well as advisory work with founder-led and private equity–backed brands through his consultancy, XTOPHERHARLAN.

About Trina Turk

Founded in 1995 by designer Trina Turk and her late husband, photographer Jonathan Skow, the Los Angeles–based brand is known for its vibrant use of color and print, defining a modern California aesthetic inspired by the state's creativity, craftsmanship, and architectural spirit. The brand offers women's apparel, swim, and accessories, as well as home furnishings through the Trina Turk Residential collection. The brand also collaborates with leading residential design partners—including Schumacher, FLOR, Santa Barbara Umbrella, and Tesselle Tile—to extend its distinctive style into textiles, flooring, and outdoor living. Mr Turk, launched in 2010, translates the brand's bold, spirited design perspective into men's tailored sportswear, swim, and resort-inspired ready-to-wear.

Supported by a growth investment from KarpReilly in 2008, the company operates boutiques nationwide and e-commerce sites at www.trinaturk.com and www.mrturk.com, with additional wholesale and licensing partnerships.

Press Contact:

Trina Turk Public Relations

[email protected]

www.trinaturk.com

SOURCE Trina Turk