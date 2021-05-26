Trinamic's Open-Source Reference Design Shrinks and Speeds Development of End-of-Arm Tooling

Designed to fit within the standard form-factor used for EoAT grippers, the TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design supports industrial EtherCAT, IO-Link or RS-485 communication, provides software-programmable analog and digital input/outputs, and can be configured using the Trinamic Motion Control Language Integrated Development Environment (TMCL-IDE). This combination of reference design and software platform provides a simple way for design engineers to rapidly deliver a complete EoAT solution.

Key Advantages

Speed Time to Market: The open-source EoAT gripper reference design is a fully integrated, intelligent hardware platform that provides motor control algorithms as well as protocol stacks to reduce end of arm tooling development time in half.

The open-source EoAT gripper reference design is a fully integrated, intelligent hardware platform that provides motor control algorithms as well as protocol stacks to reduce end of arm tooling development time in half. Reduce Size: The reference design integrates hardware-based FOC, software configurable input/outputs, and three communication protocol stacks into a compact solution size that measures 4,197 mm 2 .

The reference design integrates hardware-based FOC, software configurable input/outputs, and three communication protocol stacks into a compact solution size that measures 4,197 mm Increase Productivity: Real-time adjustment of the various TMCM-1617 servo drive modes, including gripper position and gripping force, boost flexibility for higher factory throughput.

Commentaries

"There's a need for industrial automation engineers to rely on a toolkit that simplifies the development and commissioning of robotic EoAT solutions," explains Jeff DeAngelis, Vice President of Industrial Communications at Maxim. "The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design simplifies the tooling development process, allowing automation engineers to focus their time on developing advanced, real-time EoAT solutions that embody the true meaning of delivering intelligence at the edge."

"The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design eliminates the burden of implementing motor control algorithms, as well as protocol stacks for end-of-arm tooling," said Jonas Proeger, Director of Business Management at Trinamic. "With state-of-the-art bus options, control algorithms, and diagnostics provided in a single solution, the reference design boosts productivity on the factory floor and drives intelligence to the edge."

Availability and Pricing

The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design is available now for $571.10 from Trinamic authorized distributors. The design CAD files for the TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF are freely available on the Trinamic's GitHub repository.

