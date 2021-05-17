Trinamic's Servo Controller/Driver Module Accelerates Robotics and Automation Equipment While Cutting Power Loss by 75 Percent

The TMCM-1321 module features linear ramping, Trinamic SixPoint™ ramping, as well as advanced S-shaped ramping to speed effective transfer time. Trinamic's closed-loop technology utilizes direct feedback to automatically reduce power loss by 75 percent. Together with an RS-485 interface and Trinamic's integrated development environment, the TMCM-1321 module simplifies design and reduces stepper motor size by more than three times.

Key Advantages

Reduce Power: Trinamic closed-loop technology provides best-in-class power savings when compared to similar stepper motor solutions.

Trinamic closed-loop technology provides best-in-class power savings when compared to similar stepper motor solutions. Increase Productivity : Improve effective transfer time by implementing the ramping profile that matches the application's demands.

: Improve effective transfer time by implementing the ramping profile that matches the application's demands. Shrink Solution Size: The TMCM-1321 module, together with magnetic encoder and digital ABN inputs, provides the smallest single-axis servo controller/driver solution size of 784 mm2.

Commentary

"When selecting an energy efficient drive, engineers tend to look at servo drives. However, stepper motors have a considerably higher torque than servo motors of comparable size at low speeds," said Jonas Proeger, Director of Business Management at Trinamic. "This makes stepper motors well-suited to get rid of a costly and inefficient gearbox without losing positioning accuracy when you combine them with closed-loop control: you get the efficiency of a servo motor at the cost of a stepper motor."

Availability and Pricing

The TMCM-1321 module is available now for $119.40 each through Trinamic authorized distributors.

About TRINAMIC Motion Control

TRINAMIC Motion Control , now part of Maxim Integrated, makes motion control as easy as 1-2-3. By transforming digital information into precise physical motion, we are making the impossible possible.

Empowering intelligent motion now becomes achievable by combining Maxim Integrated's analog power process and communications technology with Trinamic's motion control expertise. Trinamic's state-of-the-art ICs, modules, mechatronic systems and developer toolkits enable software engineers to accelerate their product's time to market while providing first-pass success by developing precision drives that enable efficient, smooth and quiet motion.

