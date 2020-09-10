Trinamix & GoSaaS Partner to Accelerate the Customer's Journey to Oracle SCM Cloud & PLM Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinamix, a leader in Supply Chain Management and Industry 4.0 solutions, has announced today a strategic partnership with GoSaaS, a leader in Product Lifecycle Management solutions. Both are recognized by Oracle as top system integrators and have an exclusive and dedicated practice with Oracle's product development and strategy teams. Together, they will deliver an integrated SCM and PLM customer experience by implementing Oracle's Cloud Applications.

Given the seismic shifts in the global economy, meeting business needs in the future requires re-thinking the supply chain. The rapid, high innovation future requires a supply chain fully integrated with PLM to ensure supplier communication and presence throughout product innovation, design, development and usage. The partnership will help organizations accelerate their transformational journey to the Cloud by combining expertise and optimizing costs while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Both companies will be able to expand global presence, enhance strategic positioning in the market and provide new perspectives on a joint customer base that require SCM and PLM solutions.

Amit Sharma, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Trinamix:

"GoSaaS is a top-notch Oracle PLM implementer that is laser-focused on PLM. This is crucial to our vision of delivering End-to-End Oracle Cloud solutions to our customers. We are pleased to welcome GoSaaS to the Trinamix team and look forward to delivering a significant impact on our mutual customers."

Hassan Ramay, Managing Partner, GoSaaS:

"Trinamix is the leading Cloud implementer for manufacturing and supply chain in North America and has a wealth of successful Oracle SCM and ERP Cloud implementations. By combining forces, we're striving towards our focus of helping customers migrate to Cloud so they can build Digitally Connected Products."

About Trinamix

Trinamix is a leading Oracle implementation specialist that facilitates customers in the digital transformation of their supply chain using Oracle Supply Chain Management, Supply Chain Planning, Internet of Things, Blockchain and AI/ML. Trinamix offerings include design thinking, strategic planning, change management, business process transformation, industry specific solutions, support services and RPA based implementations. We are headquartered in the US with local offices in Canada, Australia, Japan, UK and India.

About GoSaaS

Headquartered in the US, GoSaaS enables high tech manufacturing, life sciences and CPG companies to create value for their stakeholders. Our intelligent technologies and consulting portfolio encompasses Product Lifecycle Management, Internet of Things and Supply Chain Management solutions. As a top Oracle partner, we specialize in on-premise to cloud migration, implementation, training and value-added apps development and integration services. GoSaaS has deep technical expertise in Oracle PaaS and IaaS.

