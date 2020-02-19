trinamiX Announces the Next-generation of Facial Recognition for Upcoming Mobile Devices Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

Through this new collaboration with trinamiX and Qualcomm Technologies, OEM customers will now be able to use the trinamiX proprietary "Beam Profile Analysis" technology, which extracts 3 data streams from a single camera system: a 2D IR image, a 3D depth map and most uniquely – material classification.

Through this fundamentally new approach to security, it is now possible to combine standard facial-recognition algorithms from any 3rd party with the unique ability to sense "live skin." This eliminates the ability to fool the phone into unlocking via a mask, a high-resolution print or even a 3D rendering of the rightful owner's facial features. trinamiX patented technology enables an industry-leading, secure and robust facial recognition solution for devices ranging from smartphones to laptops and up to securing access control systems.

The material classification is accomplished through trinamiX proprietary algorithms that run on the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Processor on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms.

This ability to classify and identify materials based on their physical properties is a result of trinamiX research and development while operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE, the world's leading chemical company. trinamiX is operationally independent while at the same time also having unique and unprecedented access to the expertise and experience of the entire BASF Group.

"Qualcomm Technologies has always differentiated its product line through a unique blend of raw performance combined with industry-leading features demanded by the most innovative mobile device OEMs," said Manvinder Singh, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are very excited to be working with trinamiX and look forward to trinamiX getting this novel technology into the hands of customers at the earliest possible opportunity."

"trinamiX has distinguished itself by providing the world's most innovative 3D imaging solution using our Beam Profile Analysis technology, and we are thrilled to be working with Qualcomm Technologies, the world's leading wireless technology innovator," said Dr. Ingmar Bruder, Managing Director and founder of trinamiX. "Using our patented 3D imaging technology, the solution will enable mobile devices powered by the Hexagon Processor inside Snapdragon mobile platforms to achieve a previously unattainable goal – the ability to sense live skin as part of a secure facial recognition."

Technical details on Beam Profile Analysis may be found at https://trinamix.de/3d-imaging/.

About trinamiX:

trinamiX www.trinamiXsensing.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF SE, the world's largest chemical company. Founded in 2015, the company has developed a wide-ranging portfolio of technologies and products around both Infrared detection as well as 3D imaging and distance measurement employing a team of more than 100 experts across a wide-range of scientific disciplines.

trinamiX is a trademark of trinamiX GmbH; Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Hexagon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Hexagon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The Qualcomm Software Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

Technology contact

Dr. Stefan Metz

T +49-621-60-71475

M +49-1743496800

E stefan.metz@trinamix.de

Media contact

Vera Kockler

T +49-621-60-58609

M +49-15121570674

E vera.kockler@trinamix.de

SOURCE trinamiX GmbH

