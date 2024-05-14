Trinamix Certified by The Demand Driven Institute for its Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinamix today announced that The Demand Driven Institute (DDI) has certified Trinamix's solution, "Trinamix Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning Solution (DDMRP) for Resilient Planning." After evaluation against various software compliance criteria, the Demand Driven Institute has deemed the software compliant.

Trinamix DDMRP is built on Oracle Cloud technology using a stochastic model, integrates seamlessly with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and uses the power of Oracle Supply Chain Planning UI. This solution provides the framework for reacting and responding while dampening the up-and-down effects of disruptive forces on the supply chain while meeting customer demand.

"We are really excited about Trinamix joining the DDI Affiliate Network," said Chad Smith, Co-founder and Partner, Demand Driven Institute. "Their global footprint and leading-edge solutions and services will help us extend the Demand Driven methodology to large segments of supply chains around the world."

"Congratulations to Trinamix on this significant accomplishment," said Vikash Goyal, vice president, supply chain planning and collaboration strategy, Oracle. "This certification for Trinamix DDMRP solution demonstrates the flexibility of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help our partners adapt to specific business processes."

"We are proud to achieve this certification for Trinamix DDMRP for Resilient Planning, which provides the DDMRP capability on Oracle," said Molly Chakraborty, Co-founder and President, Trinamix. "This certification affirms the effectiveness and trustworthiness of our DDMRP solution, enabling businesses to achieve greater resilience, flexibility, and efficiency in their supply chain operations. Congratulations to Viral Mehta, Director, Trinamix and his team for developing this solution."

