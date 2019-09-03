Trinamix Collaborates With Oracle on the new Release of Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud Features

SAN JOSE, California, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinamix, a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced a collaboration with Oracle for the next release of Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. The solution will help a wider set of customers to adopt advanced capabilities around supply chain planning and process manufacturing in the next-generation cloud-based applications. Leveraging its knowledge of customer use cases and experience on Oracle SCM Cloud, Trinamix can enrich the scope of Oracle's quality assurance program and help accelerate faster adoption of new features.

"Oracle is committed to delivering future-ready supply chain management to its customers," said Jon Chorley, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Vice President, SCM Strategy at Oracle. "As a part of this goal, Oracle is pleased to be collaborating with Trinamix, who bring deep expertise and cross-industry knowledge of planning and manufacturing solutions. This, together with Trinamix-developed, industry-specific PaaS based solutions that extend the Oracle SCM Cloud platform, helps the delivery of optimized supply chain solutions to the market. We look forward to a continued partnership with Trinamix."

Molly Chakraborty, Co-founder, Trinamix, said: "This co-development is part of our continued strategy to invest in Oracle Cloud Applications and build deep expertise working with Oracle to solve our customers' problems." Amit Sharma, Co-founder, Trinamix, said: "This relationship with Oracle positions us to help our existing and potential customers to leverage Oracle platforms for faster time to market and increase their supply chain efficiency by reducing costs."

By joining the Oracle Co-development program, Trinamix is helping to bridge gaps between customer needs and functionality available in Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. Trinamix initiated its involvement in Oracle co-development back in 2015. The latest re-engagement in this process is the second chapter of the same initiative. Trinamix is recognized for its customer focus and excellence in solution delivery that has enabled many clients to achieve their vision of an integrated, orchestrated and seamless business process. The company's unique approach of implementation that incorporates best practices for processes and technology makes it a leader in implementing Oracle solutions in supply chain planning and execution.

Headquartered in the USA and with a global presence across the UK, Canada, Japan, India and Australia, Trinamix is one of the premier implementation specialists for Oracle Cloud Applications. Trinamix is a market leader in providing solutions for End-to-End Supply Chain, Supply Chain Planning and IoT and is committed to delivering its customers a future-ready supply chain.

Trinamix is designated by Oracle as Cloud Select Partner for North America with specializations in Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Oracle Financials Cloud, Oracle Value Chain Planning and Oracle E-Business Suite R12.1 Supply Chain Management. Trinamix has delivered solutions across industry verticals like industrial manufacturing, high tech, distribution, retail, CPG and discrete and process manufacturing. Trinamix was listed among Top two Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud provider under the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Trinamix has industry-specific Paas based solutions on Semiconductor and CPG/Retail listed under Oracle Marketplace including "FabConnect" and "Trade & Promotions Planning".

