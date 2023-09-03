TrinaTracker expands internationally with new plant in Brazil

TrinaTracker's third global smart tracker factory will raise company's capacity to 10GW

SALVADOR, Brazil, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – TrinaTracker, a smart tracker solution provider which is part of Trina Solar Co., Ltd (SHA: 688599) has opened a smart tracker manufacturing plant in Salvador, Brazil. The factory will have annual production capacity of 2.5GW and will increase TrinaTracker's global production capacity to 10GW, to meet the company's growing business needs.

TrinaTracker smart control system production line
This is TrinaTracker's third global smart tracker manufacturing site and will specialize in manufacturing tracker components and smart control systems. The aim is for the new plant to meet Brazil's local content requirements and to provide better delivery and on-site service in all of Latin America.

"Brazil is a key strategic market for TrinaTracker," said Ma Weiming, president of Trina Solar's tracker division. "Last year more than 7GW of solar tracker systems was installed in Brazil, about 10% of the global total. Setting up local production in Brazil allows us to deliver lower costs to local projects, reduce delivery times and provide better service during project construction and O&M periods. Furthermore, with local manufacturing facilities, end users will have access to credit lines from BNDES/BNB to finance their solar projects."

In addition to the new factory, TrinaTracker has formed engineering teams throughout Latin America, including in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico, to provide better engineering design, project delivery and O&M. These services will help to increase the quality of project engineering. By the end of July TrinaTracker had dispatched more than 3GW of smart trackers to Latin America. The 520MW Santa Luzia Complex Project Phase I, one of the largest photovoltaic power plants in Brazil, is 100% dependent on TrinaTracker solutions, including Vanguard 1P trackers and its smart tracker control systems.

As solar tracker systems are scaled up in ground solar power plants worldwide and the business model changes, power plant developers and owners are increasingly seeking improved localized supply and service capabilities from tracker suppliers. In line with Trina Solar's international business layout, TrinaTracker will press on with its global localization strategy by setting up local R&D, engineering, delivery and service teams. The aim is to provide global customers with products that comply with local policies and standards and provide better lifecycle services for TrinaTracker products.

