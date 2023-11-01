TrinaTracker's Vanguard 2P powers 17MW solar fishery plant

News provided by

TrinaTracker

01 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A solar fishery power plant with tracking system provided by TrinaTracker, the smart solar tracking solutions provider that is part of Trina Solar Co Ltd (SHA: 688599), has been connected to the grid and running with high efficiency in Jiangxi province, China. 

Continue Reading

The plant, equipped with Vanguard 2P solar trackers and latest 210mm large solar modules, is a combination of leading technologies in solar components and it showcases the great potential of new solar application scenarios. The plant will produce 39.1 million kWh of electricity, and cut carbon emissions by 3,297 tons a year. By using solar tracking technology, the 17MW solar fishery plant generates 10% more electricity than does a comparable plant with a fixed-tile configuration.

Vanguard 2P is TrinaTracker's mainstream product designed for utility solar projects used in complex terrains, such as deserts, agrivoltaics, fisheries and rugged soil. The higher structure design allows sufficient sunshine to pass through the system so that the underside in farming and fishing is unaffected. In addition, the fewer piles per megawatt design greatly reduces installation difficulties and costs in harsh installation environments.

The success of this pilot project has also borne out the strength and reliability of TrinaTracker's engineering service. Zhang Liang, project engineer of Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd, the plant owner, praised TrinaTracker, saying: "TrinaTracker has rich technical experience, a mature supply chain, leading engineering services and reliable product quality. Its product supply efficiency and fast reaction during installation guaranteed that the project would be delivered on time and within budget."

To learn more about the project, please click: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7122166099982385152

To learn more about Vanguard 2P product, please click: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/trinatracker/vanguard 

About TrinaTracker:

TrinaTracker is a leading smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599). It specializes in solar tracker development, manufacture, engineering design, installation and maintenance. TrinaTracker has Vanguard 1P, Vanguard 2P, and Agile three main products, and its smart tracker control system including SuperTrack algorithm and Trina Smart Cloud platform is verified to efficiently further increase power generation of solar plant.

TrinaTracker has multiple operation centers (China, APAC, Europe, Latin America, North America etc.) globally to provide worldwide solution and service.

Till end of 2022, TrinaTracker has delivered 9GW+ trackers globally, by more than 300 projects across 40+ countries.

SOURCE TrinaTracker

Also from this source

Le centre de test des systèmes TrinaTracker accrédité par le CNAS

Le centre de test des systèmes TrinaTracker accrédité par le CNAS

TrinaTracker, un fournisseur de solutions de traqueurs solaires intelligents de premier plan, a reçu un certificat d'accréditation du CNAS (China...
El centro de pruebas del sistema TrinaTracker obtiene el certificado de CNAS

El centro de pruebas del sistema TrinaTracker obtiene el certificado de CNAS

TrinaTracker, un proveedor líder de soluciones de seguidores solares inteligentes, ha obtenido el certificado de acreditación del CNAS (Servicio...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.