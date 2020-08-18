Trinchero Family Estates Acquires Tres Agaves Tequila

ST. HELENA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates today announced the acquisition of Tres Agaves Tequila and organic mixers from Tres Agaves Products, LLC, a partner since 2012. Tequila continues to grow exponentially in retail, making the acquisition an important one for Trinchero Family Estates, the world's second largest family-owned winery. Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Torkelson commented, "Based on the tremendous growth in the Tequila category, we are excited about continuing our work on the brand, and we appreciate the support of founder Barry Augus and his team throughout the duration of our partnership. We're proud of what we've built – Tres Agaves has grown 10x since we first started selling the brand eight years ago, and we know with the reputation and quality of this brand we can expect more success." Tres Agaves has been a critical part of the growing TFE spirits portfolio which also includes Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Amador Whiskey Co. and Trincheri Vermouth.

The Tres Agaves line is an organic line of Tequilas and mixers that was founded by Barry Augus in 2008 with cocktail-ready agave nectar and quickly grew to include Tequila as interest and demand for organic spirits and mixers steadily increased over the last decade. The Tres Agaves brand includes: 100 percent de Agave Organic Blanco, Organic Reposado, and Organic Anejo Tequilas (SRP $30-$35, 750 ml), Organic Lime Margarita, Organic Strawberry Margarita, Organic Bloody Mary, and Organic Agave Nectar Cocktail Mixers (SRP $9, 1L), and 100 percent de Agave, 33 Proof, Organic Lime Margarita Ready-to-Drink Cocktails (SRP $30, 1.75L). All the Tres Agaves Tequilas will continue to be crafted in Amatitán, Tequila Valley, Mexico and the mixer production will remain consistent as well.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey Co. and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

About Tres Agaves

Tres Agaves produces award-winning 100 percent de Agave Tequilas and USDA Organic cocktail mixers. Tres Agaves Tequilas are produced in the Tequila Valley using time-honored traditions. Its mixers are USDA certified organic, gluten-free and sweetened only with the finest blue weber agave nectar, making them the perfect choice for health and calorie conscious consumers. Tres Agaves cocktail-ready agave nectar, lime margarita, strawberry margarita, and Bloody Mary mixers were carefully formulated to help people make the most delicious cocktails possible by enhancing rather than overwhelming the flavors of high-quality Tequila. Visit www.tresagaves.com to learn more.

