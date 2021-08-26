Trinchero Family Estates Adds To Luxury Portfolio With Tasca d'Almerita's Tenuta Regaleali

ST. HELENA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) today announced that Tenuta Regaleali will be partnering with TFE as the portfolio's sales and marketing partner in the United States effective immediately. Beginning in January 2022, TFE will distribute, market and sell 13 wines ranging in suggested retail price from $14 to $200, including the notable Rosso del Conte – one of Sicily's most collected single-vineyard wines that was first produced in 1970. The partnership between Trinchero Family Estates and Tenuta Regaleali is an important one that complements a growing collection of like-minded family-owned Italian wineries including Ceretto, Famiglia Cotarella and San Polo with whom TFE has partnered in recent years.

"The Tasca family is one of the foremost winemaking families in Sicily and leaders in sustainability," said Bob Torkelson, president and chief executive officer of Trinchero Family Estates. "We look forward to working with them on their flagship estate, Tenuta Regaleali, to further grow the reputation and success of these great wines in the U.S. market."

Tenuta Regaleali has produced wine in the heart of Sicily since 1830, and is led today by Alberto Tasca d'Almerita, the eighth-generation chief executive officer who oversees the company's five Sicilian estates including the historic Tenuta Regaleali comprised of 1,400 acres and spanning elevations from 1,400 feet to 2,700 feet. The Tasca family has prioritized company-wide sustainability and is recognized for their impressive environmental efforts on an international scale. The storied Regaleali estate has allowed them to be extraordinary cultivators and caretakers of Sicilian agriculture, from indigenous varietals to experimental vineyards.

"I'm proud to embark on this new partnership with Trinchero Family Estates in the U.S. market," commented Alberto Tasca d'Almerita, chief executive officer of Tasca d'Almerita. "From the start, we recognized like-minded values between our family and the Trinchero family, both as producers and as independent families. We uphold similar values in business including company longevity and competence of our teams, and we are confident that we share our investment in sustainability and commitment to the next generation. Our shared values will undoubtedly strengthen our partnership as we begin this next chapter in the U.S."

The largest island in the Mediterranean, Sicily offers remarkable diversity of topography and soils. The Tasca family and their estates have been instrumental in elevating the reputation for Sicilian wines worldwide, and the partnership between Trinchero Family Estates and Tenuta Regaleali will help build further appreciation for one of Sicily's greatest estates and its distinguished portfolio of wines.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

About Tenuta Regaleali

Tenuta Regaleali has produced wine in northern Sicily since 1830, and is the historical heart of the Tasca d'Almerita family-owned wine firm led by eighth-generation winery owner Alberto Tasca. Located in a wide valley in the DOC Contea di Sclafani, the Regaleali estate is a true monopole given its unique geographical position, climate, altitude and diversity of soils. Tenuta Regaleali produces 18 estate wines including the honorable Rosso del Conte, which remains a historic icon of the estate and of Sicilian wine. The Tasca family has prioritized company-wide sustainability and is recognized for their impressive environmental efforts on an international scale, which has resulted in being awarded Best European Winery 2019 by Wine Enthusiast and receiving the Robert Parker Green Emblem in 2021. Their storied presence at the Regaleali estate has enabled them to be extraordinary cultivators and caretakers of Sicilian agriculture, from indigenous varietals to experimental vineyards. Learn more at www.tascadalmerita.it/en/estate/regaleali.

