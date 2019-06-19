Trinchero Family Estates Launches New Trincheri Vermouth Based On 120-Year-Old Family Recipe

When founder Mario Trinchero first moved to New York from Italy in the early 1900s, he got his start as a bartender at the Waldorf Astoria® and Barbizon Plaza® hotels. The Trinchero family ultimately moved in 1948 from New York to Napa Valley, where Mario and his son Bob created Trincheri Vermouth to honor the classic cocktails Mario mixed at the prestigious aforementioned hotels. Later in life, Bob Trinchero and team celebrated every $100 sales day at their Napa Valley winery with a "Perfect Martini," using both Trincheri Dry and Rosso Vermouth.

Trincheri Vermouth is proudly sourced from the Trinchero family's California vineyards. Barbera sourced from Amador County and Chardonnay sourced from Napa Valley make up the expressions in Trincheri Rosso, while French Colombard from Bullfrog Vineyard in Central Valley are responsible for the expressions in Trincheri Dry. Trincheri Rosso and Dry are both infused with Roman Artemisia and Cinchona Bark bitter herbs as well as other fruits, botanicals and spices that have been cold macerated for more than one month, resulting in a vibrant Vermouth with the perfect balance of bitterness, sweetness and flavor complexity. Bob Trinchero, Trinchero Family Estates chairman emeritus and Wine Spectator distinguished service honoree, is the Trincheri Vermouth winemaker.

"The launch of Trincheri Vermouth celebrates not only the incredible contributions of the Trinchero family as winemakers and spirits purveyors, but also the heritage of craft cocktails and their resurgence in today's dining experience," said Dave Derby, Trinchero Family Estates senior vice president of marketing. "Bringing to life this 120-year-old family recipe is truly a passion for everyone at Trinchero Family Estates, and we are thrilled to introduce Trincheri Vermouth to cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders everywhere."

Both Trincheri Dry and Rosso Vermouths retail for $24.99, are distributed in 29 key states across the US and are the perfect pairing for National Martini Day on June 19. It's a true original steeped in tradition for the modern cocktail era.

About Trinchero Family Estates

The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands Doña Paula, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and spirits brands Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Amador Whiskey, Sugar Island Rum and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

