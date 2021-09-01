Trinchero Family Estates Partners with Redaptive for Energy Saving Lighting Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates , the fourth largest winery in the U.S. with more than 50 brands, and Energy-as-a-Service company Redaptive today announced the success of their lighting retrofit program—the first phase of an energy savings partnership between the two companies.

Through Redaptive's Energy-as-a-Service model, Trinchero Family Estates accelerated its LED lighting program without allocating any of its own funds and will pay for the upgrades through the energy cost savings generated. For Trinchero Family Estates, this means more internal capital to fund core business investments and other sustainability efforts.

"As a leader in the wine and spirits industry, Trinchero Family Estates is in the vanguard of environmental sustainability and energy conservation efforts," said Kent Mann, vice president of operations. "For almost 75 years we have consistently shown dedication and commitment to our neighbors, surrounding communities and our planet. We have a passionate, highly skilled team with the right mindset to continue to do great things."

Redaptive upgraded more than 5,000 lighting fixtures to energy-efficient LEDs and lighting controls during the program, resulting in significant energy waste reduction across several winery facilities. The program will result in more than $5 million in gross operating expense savings and a decrease of 32-million kilowatt hours in energy consumption—equivalent to 23-thousand metric tons of CO 2 or more than 54-thousand barrels of oil.

"Working with one of the largest wineries in the U.S. on a project of this size has been a great success for Redaptive as we continue to help businesses become more energy efficient and mitigate the damaging effects of climate change," said Redaptive Chief Executive Officer Arvin Vohra. "Trinchero Family Estates' deep commitment to sustainability and the stewardship of the vineyards and operations that have been in the Trinchero family for nearly 75 years is a testament to their environmental responsibility and sets an example that goes beyond their industry."

To date, Trinchero Family Estates has achieved a number of its sustainability goals, including recycling 98-percent of processed wastewater for crop irrigation, lowering greenhouse gas emissions 23-percent since 2018, and switching to 100-percent renewable energy across 28 Napa Valley facilities – along with a variety of other programs.

About Redaptive

Redaptive is an Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, save money, lower their carbon emissions and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and contractual barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with real-time data powered by International Electron, Redaptive's in-house Data-as-a-Service metering platform. Redaptive was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more, visit https://redaptiveinc.com/.

