Trindent Consulting Named 38th Fastest Growing Consulting Firm

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine has named Trindent Consulting one of the Fastest Growing Firms for 2018. Consulting Magazine ranks firms based on three-year revenue growth, and revealed the rankings at an awards dinner on October 25, 2018, in Seattle, WA.

2018 is the fourth consecutive year that Trindent has earned a place on this distinguished list of consulting firms, and at #38, Trindent earned its highest ranking ever.

"Trindent is honoured to be named to the list of Fastest Growing Firms for a fourth consecutive year," says President Adrian Travis. "We are extremely thankful to our clients and our people."

Differentiating Trindent from other consulting firms is the specific and tactical focus they bring to every unique business challenge. Trindent's specialized and collaborative approach consistently produces extraordinary results and includes sustainability programs after the work is complete. These programs include a formal audit to ensure that processes, tools, and behaviors are flourishing. Solving complex business problems, without the need for capital expenditures, consistently ensures Trindent's clients that the top-line results will provide predictability in bottom-line performance.

Travis states that "Our success is the result of our steadfastness in maintaining our firm's core values. We put our clients first and dedicate ourselves to solving their most complex problems -- we Make It HappenTM."

For more information, please visit www.trindent.com or contact toronto@trindent.com.

About Trindent Consulting

Trindent Consulting is a global management consulting firm that solves complex business problems and delivers operating efficiencies for the Energy, Healthcare, and Financial Services industries. The firm's unique improvement approach yields between 500 – 1500% ROI within the first year. Established in 2008 by Adrian Travis, Trindent has quickly garnered a reputation as a firm that Makes It Happen™. It is ranked as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business and PROFIT/Growth 500 in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Trindent was also named one of the Fastest-Growing Consulting Firms by Consulting Magazine in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

