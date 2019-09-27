Trindent Consulting Places No. 221 on The Globe and Mail's Brand-New Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trindent Consulting is pleased to announce it placed No. 221 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Trindent earned its sport with three-year growth of 151%.

"Trindent is honoured to be recognized by The Globe and Mail, one of the world's most prestigious media institutions," says President Adrian Travis. "We are extremely thankful for this program to recognize Canadian business success stories, and are humbled to be a part of that conversation."

Differentiating Trindent from other consulting firms is the specific and tactical focus they bring to every unique business challenge. Trindent's specialized and collaborative approach consistently produces extraordinary results and includes sustainability programs after the work is complete. These programs include a formal audit to ensure that processes, tools, and behaviors are flourishing. Solving complex business problems, without the need for capital expenditures, consistently ensures Trindent's clients that the top-line results will provide predictability in bottom-line performance.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine – out now – and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant recommendation."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Trindent Consulting

Trindent Consulting is a global management consulting firm that solves complex business problems and delivers operating efficiencies for the energy, healthcare, and financial services industries. The firm's unique improvement approach yields between 500–1,500% ROI within the first year. Established in 2008, Trindent has quickly garnered a reputation as a firm that Makes It Happen™. It is ranked as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business and PROFIT/Growth 500 in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Trindent was also named one of the Fastest-Growing Consulting Firms by Consulting Magazine in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

