TriNet Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

DUBLIN, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

First quarter highlights include:

Professional service revenues increased 6% to $205 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to the same period last year. Total revenues increased 2% to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

compared to the same period last year. Net income was $131 million , or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $146 million , or $2.21 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $150 million , or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $168 million , or $2.55 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $223 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.9%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $242 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19.9% in the same period last year.

, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.9%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19.9% in the same period last year. Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 5% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 327,000.

Average HRIS Users decreased 9% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 231,000.

"I am particularly pleased with our first quarter financial results which exceeded guidance and occurred during what proved to be a tumultuous first quarter economic environment," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "With our singular focus on putting our customers at the center of everything we do, we grew new sales and kept more of our customers longer. We controlled our costs while we launched our new brand identity which highlights the unique value we offer SMBs. We remained disciplined in our financial management and delivered strong earnings for our shareholders."

Mr. Goldfield continued, "We often speak of how we use scale in service of our customers. The regional bank crisis in the first quarter was an extreme example of just that. Ultimately, none of our impacted customers missed a payroll. In business, you can count on the unexpected happening, and for our customers, they can count on TriNet to support them through challenging times."

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

In addition to announcing our first quarter 2023 results, we provide our second quarter and full-year 2023 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q2 2023

Full Year 2023



Low

High

Low

High Total Revenues

— %

1 %

1 %

2 % Professional Service Revenues

(3) %

— %

1 %

3 % Insurance Cost Ratio

88.5 %

87.0 %

88.5 %

87.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock

$ 0.72

$ 0.96

$ 3.96

$ 4.90 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 1.15

$ 1.40

$ 5.40

$ 6.35

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, April 26, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2023

2022

% Change Income Statement Data:











Total revenues $ 1,246

$ 1,218

2 % Operating income 169

204

(17)

Net income 131

146

(10)

Diluted net income per share of common stock 2.17

2.21

(2)

Non-GAAP measures (1):











Adjusted EBITDA 223

242

(8)

Adjusted Net income 150

168

(11)

Operating Metrics:











Insurance Cost Ratio 82 %

80 %

2 % Average WSEs 327,107

343,245

(5)

Total WSEs at period end 328,299

348,349

(6)

Average HRIS Users (2) 231,347

253,766

(9)



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflects HRIS Users from February 15, 2022, the date on which we acquired Zenefits, to the end of the period.

(in millions) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 707

$ 354

100 % Working capital 394

338

17 % Total assets 3,736

3,443

9

Debt 791

496

59

Total stockholders' equity 825

775

6







Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (77)

$ 214

(136) % Net cash used in investing activities (23)

(213)

(89)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 200

(353)

(157)

Non-GAAP measure (1):











Corporate Operating Cash Flows 169

193

(12)



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions except per share data) 2023 2022 Professional service revenues $ 205 $ 194 Insurance service revenues 1,041 1,024 Total revenues 1,246 1,218 Insurance costs 852 823 Cost of providing services 78 70 Sales and marketing 69 45 General and administrative 43 47 Systems development and programming 17 16 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 18 13 Total costs and operating expenses 1,077 1,014 Operating income 169 204 Other income (expense):



Interest expense, bank fees and other (7) (5) Interest income 18 1 Income before provision for income taxes 180 200 Income taxes 49 54 Net income $ 131 $ 146 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 3 (8) Comprehensive income $ 134 $ 138 Net income per share:



Basic $ 2.18 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 2.17 $ 2.21 Weighted average shares:



Basic 60 65 Diluted 60 66

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2023

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 707

$ 354 Investments

89

76 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,016

1,263 Accounts receivable, net

15

19 Unbilled revenue, net

371

375 Prepaid expenses, net

85

71 Other payroll assets

302

122 Other current assets

44

46 Total current assets

2,629

2,326 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

155

153 Investments, noncurrent

142

151 Property and equipment, net

31

24 Operating lease right-of-use asset

29

31 Goodwill

462

462 Software and other intangible assets, net

155

163 Other assets

133

133 Total assets

$ 3,736

$ 3,443 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 130

$ 98 Revolving credit agreement borrowings

295

— Client deposits and other client liabilities

131

106 Accrued wages

416

437 Accrued health insurance costs, net

169

174 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

54

54 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,007

1,087 Operating lease liabilities

16

15 Insurance premiums and other payables

17

17 Total current liabilities

2,235

1,988 Long-term debt, noncurrent

496

496 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

127

128 Deferred taxes

9

8 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

36

41 Other non-current liabilities

8

7 Total liabilities

2,911

2,668 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

—

— Common stock and additional paid-in capital

910

899 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

(83)

(119) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2)

(5) Total stockholders' equity

825

775 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,736

$ 3,443

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Operating activities



Net income $ 131 $ 146 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 30 21 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 2 3 Stock based compensation 11 12 Deferred income taxes — 2 Provision for doubtful accounts 1 — Other — 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 3 8 Unbilled revenue, net 5 7 Other assets and prepaid expenses, net (24) 5 Other payroll assets (180) (16) Accounts payable and other liabilities 30 10 Client deposits and other client liabilities 25 28 Accrued wages (21) 188 Accrued health insurance costs, net (5) (8) Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (1) 1 Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (80) (191) Operating lease liabilities (4) (4) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (77) 214 Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (82) (91) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 76 72 Acquisitions of property and equipment (17) (11) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired — (183) Net cash used in investing activities (23) (213) Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (91) (350) Revolver drawdown 495 — Revolver repayment (200) — Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (4) (3) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 200 (353) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted 100 (352) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,537 1,738 End of period $ 1,637 $ 1,386





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 11 $ 9 Income taxes (refund) paid, net $ 4 $ (12) Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 5 $ 4

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and - transaction and integration costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include transaction and integration costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - transaction and integration costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and - Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.6% and 25.5%for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 respectively, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Net income $ 131 $ 146 Provision for income taxes 49 54 Stock based compensation 11 12 Interest expense, bank fees and other (1) 7 6 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 18 14 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 2 — Transaction and integration costs 5 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 223 $ 242 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.9 % 19.9 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Net income $ 131 $ 146 Effective income tax rate adjustment 3 4 Stock based compensation 11 12 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 6 3 Transaction and integration costs 5 10 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (6) (7) Adjusted Net Income $ 150 $ 168 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 60 66 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.55

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (77) $ 214 Less: Change in WSE related other current assets (178) (9) Less: Change in WSE related liabilities (68) 30 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - WSE $ (246) $ 21 Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 169 $ 193

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the second quarter and full-year 2023 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same periods in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q2 2022

Q2 2023 Guidance

FY 2022

Year 2023 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 85

(49) % (32) %

$ 355

(34) % (18) % Effective income tax rate adjustment —

(28) (3)

5

697 678 Stock based compensation 18

12 12

62

11 11 Amortization of intangible assets 5

16 16

18

10 10 Non-cash interest expense 1

(23) (23)

1

(14) (14) Transaction and integration costs 7

24 24

37

(46) (46) Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (8)

16 16

(30)

(7) (7) Adjusted Net Income $ 108

(36) % (22) %

$ 448

(24) % (10) % GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 63







64





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.72

$ 1.15 $ 1.40

$ 7.07

$ 5.40 $ 6.35

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.