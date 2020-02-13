TriNet Announces Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2019 Results, $300 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program and CFO Transition

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter and fiscal year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Fourth quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 11% to $1.0 billion and Net Service Revenues remained flat at $226 million , as compared to the same period last year.

and Net Service Revenues remained flat at , as compared to the same period last year. Net income was $48 million , or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $59 million , or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $42 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 41%.

, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 41%. Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) increased 5% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 337,000.

Total WSEs increased 4% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 340,000.

Full year highlights include:

Total revenues increased 10% to $3.9 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 4% to $929 million , as compared to 2018.

and Net Service Revenues increased 4% to , as compared to 2018. Net income was $212 million , or $2.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $192 million , or $2.65 per diluted share, in 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in 2018. Adjusted Net Income was $236 million , or $3.33 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $218 million , or $3.02 per diluted share, in 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $378 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 41%.

, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 41%. Average WSEs increased 2% as compared to 2018, to approximately 325,000.

Stock Repurchase Program:

Stock repurchase program increased by $300 million .

"We delivered fourth quarter financial and operating performance in line with our plan," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our business momentum continued to improve as we benefited from new sales, improved customer retention, and strong growth from our installed base. We took quick action to mitigate the elevated insurance costs which we experienced in 2019. Our board of directors approved an expansion of our share buyback program, reflecting both TriNet's value and strong cash generation. We are positioned for strong 2020 operating and financial performance, and we expect to again deliver profitable growth for our shareholders."

TriNet's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 11% from the fourth quarter of 2018 to $1.0 billion, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the fourth quarter of 2019 remained flat compared to fourth quarter 2018. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $881 million, less insurance costs of $792 million. Professional service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 10%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 12%, each as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

TriNet's total revenues for the full year of 2019 increased 10% from the full year of 2018 to $3.9 billion, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the full year of 2019 increased 4% from the full year of 2018 to $929 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $3.3 billion, less insurance costs of $2.9 billion. Professional service revenues for the full year of 2019 increased 9%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the full year of 2019 decreased 2%, each as compared to the full year of 2018.

At December 31, 2019, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $213 million and total debt of $391 million.

CFO Transition Announcement

TriNet also announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Richard Beckert, is transitioning from the Company to pursue professional and personal interests. Mr. Beckert will stay with the Company through its filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2020 with the SEC, before transitioning effective May 15, 2020. The Company has engaged a global executive search firm and a formal process has commenced to recruit a replacement which will include internal and external candidates.

"I am extremely proud of the TriNet team, and I would like to thank them for allowing me to be part of TriNet's current and future success," said Richard Beckert, Chief Financial Officer. "We accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time. As TriNet starts its next chapter of growth, it is the right time for me to transition."

"I would like to thank Richard for his partnership over the last three years," said Mr. Goldfield. "Under his leadership, we have improved our operational and financial management while driving profitable growth. As a result of his contributions, TriNet is in a fundamentally stronger position as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Other Announcements

In February 2020, TriNet's Board of Directors approved a $300 million increase to its ongoing stock repurchase program. As of December 31, 2019, approximately $236 million remained available for repurchases of TriNet stock under this program. TriNet may repurchase stock under this program in open-market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions, as permitted under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), or through a trading plan that complies with Rule 10b5-1(c) of the Exchange Act. The extent to which TriNet repurchases its stock and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations, as determined by TriNet's management team.

Annual Report on Form 10-K

We anticipate filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, February 13, 2020. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-K.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its quarterly and annual results for 2019 and provide quarterly and annual financial guidance for 2020. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10138942 . For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10138942.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: its ability to execute its strategic operational plan, including its vertical strategy and process and common platform improvement initiative, its ability to successfully leverage its scale, and its ability to deliver profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; the impact of the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to manage our client attrition; our ability to improve our technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information from cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share and WSE data) 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Income Statement Data:





















Total revenues $ 1,018



$ 917



11

%

$ 3,856



$ 3,503



10

% Operating income 63



42



50





268



251



7



Net income 48



29



66





212



192



10



Diluted net income per share of common

stock 0.68



0.40



70





2.99



2.65



13



Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Net Service Revenues 226



225



—





929



893



4



Net Insurance Service Revenues 89



101



(12)





399



406



(2)



Adjusted EBITDA 92



70



31





378



347



9



Adjusted Net income 59



42

40





236



218



8



Operating Metrics:

























Average WSEs 337,103



321,880



5

%

324,927



317,104



2

% Total WSEs at period end 340,017



325,616



4





340,017



325,616



4



Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes

processed $ 11,569



$ 10,306



12





$ 41,682



$ 37,666



11





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.





(in millions) December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital 228



221



3

% Total assets 2,748



2,435



13



Long-term debt 391



413



(5)



Total stockholders' equity 475



375



27









Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

% Change Cash Flow Data:









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 471



$ (104)



(553)

% Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (188)



(200)



(6)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (176)



(85)



107



Non-GAAP measures (1):











Corporate operating cash flows 233



234



—





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December

31, (in millions except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Professional service revenues $ 137

$ 124

$ 530

$ 487

Insurance service revenues 881

793

3,326

3,016

Total revenues 1,018

917

3,856

3,503

Insurance costs 792

692

2,927

2,610

Cost of providing services 59

63

245

229

Sales and marketing 45

50

190

182

General and administrative 38

47

137

142

Systems development and programming 9

13

43

49

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12

10

46

40

Total costs and operating expenses 955

875

3,588

3,252

Operating income 63

42

268

251

Other income (expense):







Interest expense, bank fees and other (4)

(5)

(21)

(22)

Interest income 5

5

23

12

Income before provision for income taxes 64

42

270

241

Income taxes 16

13

58

49

Net income $ 48

$ 29

$ 212

$ 192

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes (1)

—

—

—

Comprehensive income $ 47

$ 29

$ 212

$ 192

Net income per share:







Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.41

$ 3.04

$ 2.72

Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.40

$ 2.99

$ 2.65

Weighted average shares:







Basic 69

70

70

70

Diluted 70

72

71

72



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 213



$ 228

Investments 68



54

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 1,180



942

Accounts receivable, net 9



11

Unbilled revenue, net 285



304

Prepaid expenses, net 52



48

Other current assets 64



59

Total current assets 1,871



1,646

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 212



187

Investments, noncurrent 125



135

Property, equipment and software, net 85



79

Operating lease right-of-use asset 55



—

Goodwill 289



289

Other intangible assets, net 15



21

Other assets 96



78

Total assets $ 2,748



$ 2,435

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 31



$ 45

Long-term debt 22



22

Client deposits 44



56

Accrued wages 391



352

Accrued health insurance costs, net 167



135

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 61



67

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 901



729

Operating lease liabilities 17



—

Insurance premiums and other payables 9



19

Total current liabilities 1,643



1,425

Long-term debt, noncurrent 369



391

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 144



158

Deferred taxes 61



68

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 48



—

Other non-current liabilities 8



18

Total liabilities 2,273



2,060

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 694



641

Accumulated deficit (219)



(266)

Total stockholders' equity 475



375

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,748



$ 2,435



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Operating activities





Net income $ 212



$ 192

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 57



46

Noncash lease expense 16



—

Stock based compensation 41



44

Deferred income taxes (7)



1

Amortization of (premium) discount of investments (1)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 5



10

Unbilled revenue, net 19



(14)

Prepaid expenses, net (5)



(9)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities (15)



(8)

Client deposits (12)



4

Accrued wages 40



23

Accrued health insurance costs, net 32



(16)

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (20)



(7)

Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings 172



(305)

Operating lease liabilities (17)



—

Other assets (34)



(64)

Other liabilities (12)



(1)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 471



(104)

Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (302)



(258)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 159



101

Acquisitions of property and equipment (45)



(43)

Net cash used in investing activities (188)



(200)

Financing activities





Repurchase of common stock (140)



(61)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercised options 11



14

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (25)



(22)

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net —



210

Payments for extinguishment of debt —



(204)

Repayment of debt (22)



(22)

Net cash used in financing activities (176)



(85)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted 107



(389)

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period 1,349



1,738

End of period $ 1,456



$ 1,349









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 19



$ 17

Income taxes paid, net 62



49

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 2



$ 3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues • Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. • Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Net Insurance Service Revenues • Insurance revenues less insurance costs. • Is a component of Net Service Revenues. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications. • We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Margin (NIM), which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, and - stock-based compensation expense. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate(1), - stock-based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, - non-cash interest expense(2), - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and

- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.











(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for 2019 and 2018, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December

31, (in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Total revenues $ 1,018

$ 917



$ 3,856

$ 3,503

Less: Insurance costs 792

692



2,927

2,610

Net Service Revenues $ 226

$ 225



$ 929

$ 893



The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December

31, (in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Insurance service revenues $ 881

$ 793



$ 3,326

$ 3,016

Less: Insurance costs 792

692



2,927

2,610

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 89

$ 101



$ 399

$ 406

Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin 10 % 13 %

12 % 13 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net income $ 48

$ 29



$ 212

$ 192

Provision for income taxes 16

13



58

49

Stock based compensation 12

13



41

44

Interest expense and bank fees 4

5



21

22

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12

10



46

40

Adjusted EBITDA $ 92

$ 70



$ 378

$ 347

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 41 % 32 %

41 % 39 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net income $ 48

$ 29



$ 212

$ 192

Effective income tax rate adjustment 1

3



(11)

(13)

Stock based compensation 12

13



41

44

Amortization of intangible assets 1

1



5

5

Non-cash interest expense —

—



1

4

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)

(4)



(12)

(14)

Adjusted Net Income $ 59

$ 42



$ 236

$ 218

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 70

72



71

72

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.59



$ 3.33

$ 3.02



The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ 471

$ (104)

Change in WSE related other current assets (15)

33

Change in WSE related liabilities (223)

305

Corporate Operating Cash Flows $ 233

$ 234



