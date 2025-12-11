TriNet Announces Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.275 per share of the Company's common stock with a record date and ex-dividend date of January 2, 2026 and a payout date of January 26, 2026.

