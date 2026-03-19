TriNet Announces Quarterly Dividend

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TriNet Group, Inc.

Mar 19, 2026, 17:00 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.29 per share of the Company's common stock with a record date and ex-dividend date of April 1, 2026 and a payout date of April 27, 2026.

About TriNet
TriNet provides comprehensive HR solutions, technology, expertise, and access to world-class benefits that enable small and medium-sized businesses to attract and develop top-tier talent. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

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