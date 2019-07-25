TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
10% Growth in GAAP Total Revenues and 5% Growth in Net Service Revenues for the Second Quarter
22% Decline in GAAP Net Income and 21% Decline in Adjusted Net Income for the Second Quarter
Jul 25, 2019, 16:20 ET
DUBLIN, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
Second quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues increased 10% to $935 million and Net Service Revenues increased 5% to $231 million, each as compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $46 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $58 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $50 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $63 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million, a 16% decrease from the same period last year.
- Total WSEs increased 2% compared to the same period last year, at approximately 324,000.
- Average WSEs increased 2% as compared to the same period last year, at approximately 319,000.
"We delivered strong results during the second quarter including a return to WSE growth which, once again, confirms our vertical strategy and value proposition for our core verticals," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "I am pleased with the response from our customers to our enhanced services model which utilizes improved analytics to allow our customers to attract and retain key talent in this competitive labor market. At the same time, we continued to execute our disciplined investment strategy while continuing to deliver profitable growth for our shareholders."
TriNet's total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 10% from the second quarter of 2018 to $935 million, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the second quarter of 2019 increased 5% from the second quarter of 2018 to $231 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $808 million, less insurance costs of $704 million. Professional service revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 11%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 2%, each as compared to the second quarter of 2018.
At June 30, 2019, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $219 million and total debt of $402 million.
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, July 25, 2019. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: its ability to execute its strategic operational plan, including its vertical strategy and process and common platform improvement initiative, its ability to successfully leverage its scale, and its ability to deliver profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: risks associated with changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; our ability to mitigate business risks associated with our co-employment relationship with our worksite employees; our ability to secure private and confidential client and worksite employee data and our information technology infrastructure against cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims by worksite employees; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price as a result of numerous factors, many of which are outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; our ability to improve our technology to meet the expectations of our clients; our ability to properly manage our internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired and new businesses we may acquire in the future; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; market acceptance of our vertical strategy; our ability to manage our sales force effectively; the ability of our products and services to compete effectively in our industry; the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the outcome of existing and future legal proceedings; changes in our income tax positions or adverse outcomes from on-going and future audits; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to manage our client attrition; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock; and the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively.
Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions, except per share and WSE data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Income Statement Data:
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
935
|
$
|
850
|
10
|
%
|
$
|
1,869
|
$
|
1,711
|
9
|
%
|
Operating income
|
55
|
76
|
(28)
|
137
|
147
|
(7)
|
Net income
|
46
|
58
|
(22)
|
109
|
112
|
(3)
|
Diluted net income per share of common stock
|
0.64
|
0.80
|
(20)
|
1.53
|
1.55
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measures (1):
|
Net Service Revenues
|
231
|
220
|
5
|
482
|
440
|
9
|
Net Insurance Service Revenues
|
104
|
105
|
(2)
|
219
|
196
|
11
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
85
|
99
|
(16)
|
193
|
190
|
1
|
Adjusted Net income
|
50
|
63
|
(21)
|
120
|
121
|
(2)
|
Operating Metrics:
|
Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed
|
$
|
9,110
|
$
|
8,371
|
9
|
%
|
$
|
20,732
|
$
|
18,690
|
11
|
%
|
Average WSEs
|
318,874
|
313,845
|
2
|
315,817
|
314,203
|
1
|
Total WSEs at period end
|
323,957
|
318,921
|
2
|
323,957
|
318,921
|
2
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
|
(in millions)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
% Change
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
219
|
$
|
228
|
(4)
|
%
|
Working capital
|
236
|
221
|
7
|
Total assets
|
2,318
|
2,435
|
(5)
|
Long-term debt
|
402
|
413
|
(3)
|
Total liabilities
|
1,879
|
2,060
|
(9)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
439
|
375
|
17
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Cash Flow Data:
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(162)
|
$
|
(543)
|
(70)
|
%
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(25)
|
(166)
|
(86)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(77)
|
(36)
|
113
|
Non-GAAP measures (1):
|
Corporate operating cash flows
|
107
|
108
|
—
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Professional service revenues
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
115
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
244
|
Insurance service revenues
|
808
|
735
|
1,606
|
1,467
|
Total revenues
|
935
|
850
|
1,869
|
1,711
|
Insurance costs
|
704
|
630
|
1,387
|
1,271
|
Cost of providing services
|
63
|
51
|
127
|
108
|
Sales and marketing
|
52
|
41
|
98
|
80
|
General and administrative
|
36
|
31
|
72
|
62
|
Systems development and programming
|
13
|
11
|
25
|
24
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
12
|
10
|
23
|
19
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
880
|
774
|
1,732
|
1,564
|
Operating income
|
55
|
76
|
137
|
147
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense, bank fees and other
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(11)
|
(13)
|
Interest income
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
5
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
56
|
72
|
139
|
139
|
Income tax expense
|
10
|
14
|
30
|
27
|
Net income
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
58
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
112
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
59
|
$
|
110
|
$
|
112
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.59
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
1.55
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
69,703,792
|
70,448,809
|
69,806,319
|
70,250,273
|
Diluted
|
71,074,751
|
72,561,891
|
71,151,219
|
72,404,539
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
219
|
$
|
228
|
Investments
|
76
|
54
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
|
672
|
942
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
10
|
11
|
Unbilled revenue, net
|
341
|
304
|
Prepaid expenses, net
|
64
|
48
|
Other current assets
|
73
|
59
|
Total current assets
|
1,455
|
1,646
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
|
200
|
187
|
Investments, noncurrent
|
117
|
135
|
Property & equipment, net
|
89
|
79
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
60
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
289
|
289
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
18
|
21
|
Other assets
|
90
|
78
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,318
|
$
|
2,435
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
45
|
Long-term debt
|
22
|
22
|
Client deposits
|
67
|
56
|
Accrued wages
|
377
|
352
|
Accrued health insurance costs, net
|
143
|
135
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
|
64
|
67
|
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
|
473
|
729
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
17
|
—
|
Insurance premiums and other payables
|
16
|
19
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,219
|
1,425
|
Long-term debt, noncurrent
|
380
|
391
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
|
148
|
158
|
Deferred taxes
|
67
|
68
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
55
|
—
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
10
|
18
|
Total liabilities
|
1,879
|
2,060
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
667
|
641
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(229)
|
(266)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1
|
—
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
439
|
375
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,318
|
$
|
2,435
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
112
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27
|
24
|
Noncash lease expense
|
10
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
20
|
19
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
—
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
3
|
11
|
Unbilled revenue
|
(36)
|
35
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
Other assets
|
(30)
|
(45)
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(11)
|
(28)
|
Client deposits
|
10
|
(24)
|
Accrued wages
|
25
|
(28)
|
Accrued health insurance costs
|
9
|
(13)
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs
|
(13)
|
(8)
|
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
|
(256)
|
(588)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(9)
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(162)
|
(543)
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(65)
|
(203)
|
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
|
65
|
63
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(25)
|
(26)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(25)
|
(166)
|
Financing activities
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(62)
|
(30)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee stock purchase plan
|
4
|
3
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercised options
|
2
|
5
|
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net
|
—
|
210
|
Payments for extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(204)
|
Repayment of debt
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(77)
|
(36)
|
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(264)
|
(745)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
1,349
|
1,738
|
End of period
|
$
|
1,085
|
$
|
993
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|
Interest paid
|
9
|
8
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
33
|
24
|
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
|
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
|
8
|
2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Non-GAAP Measure
|
Definition
|
How We Use The Measure
|
Net Service Revenues
|
• Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs.
|
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes.
• Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
|
Net Insurance Service Revenues
|
• Insurance revenues less insurance costs.
|
• Is a component of Net Service Revenues.
• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications.
• We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Service Margin, which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue.
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- income tax provision,
- interest expense,
- depreciation,
- amortization of intangible assets, and
- stock-based compensation expense.
|
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
•We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- effective income tax rate(1),
- stock-based compensation,
- amortization of intangible assets,
- non-cash interest expense(2),
- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments.
|
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges.
|
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
|
• Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of:
- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and
- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities).
|
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 26% for 2019 and 2018 which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.
|
(2)
|
Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
935
|
$
|
850
|
$
|
1,869
|
$
|
1,711
|
Less: Insurance costs
|
704
|
630
|
1,387
|
1,271
|
Net Service Revenues
|
$
|
231
|
$
|
220
|
$
|
482
|
$
|
440
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Insurance service revenues
|
$
|
808
|
$
|
735
|
$
|
1,606
|
$
|
1,467
|
Less: Insurance costs
|
704
|
630
|
1,387
|
1,271
|
Net Insurance Service Revenues
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
219
|
$
|
196
|
Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin
|
13
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
58
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
112
|
Provision for income taxes
|
10
|
14
|
30
|
27
|
Stock-based compensation
|
11
|
10
|
20
|
19
|
Interest expense and bank fees
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
13
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
12
|
10
|
23
|
19
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
99
|
$
|
193
|
$
|
190
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
36
|
%
|
45
|
%
|
40
|
%
|
43
|
%
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
58
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
112
|
Effective income tax rate adjustment
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(10)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
11
|
10
|
20
|
19
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
63
|
$
|
120
|
$
|
121
|
GAAP Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
|
71
|
73
|
71
|
72
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.70
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
1.68
|
$
|
1.68
|
The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to corporate operating cash flows:
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(162)
|
$
|
(543)
|
Change in WSE related other current assets
|
52
|
(1)
|
Change in WSE related liabilities
|
217
|
652
|
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
|
$
|
107
|
$
|
108
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
Share this article