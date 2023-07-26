TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total Revenues of $1.2 billion up 1% year-over-year

Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.38 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.74

TriNet Stock Repurchase Program Increased by $1 billion up to $1.4 billion

DUBLIN, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The second quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Second quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 1% to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

compared to the same period last year. Professional service revenues decreased 3% to $177 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to the same period last year. Net income was $83 million , or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $85 million , or $1.35 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $105 million , or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $108 million , or $1.72 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $161 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.3%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $162 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.5% in the same period last year.

, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.3%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13.5% in the same period last year. Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 7% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 327,000.

Average HRIS Users decreased 13% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 219,000.

Stock repurchase program:

TriNet stock repurchase program increased by $1 billion to bring the total available for repurchase to $1.4 billion as of July 26, 2023 to be deployed subject to market conditions.

"TriNet's second quarter financial and operational performance saw acceleration of several positive trends that began in the first quarter," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our service and value proposition resonated with prospects and customers alike. This resulted in a significant increase in new sales and further improvements in retention."

Mr. Goldfield continued, "We believe our performance and outlook highlights the unique value of TriNet. Our Board of Directors concur with that sentiment and authorized an incremental $1 billion towards share repurchases. As we look to the second half, we expect to continue to deliver industry leading service to our customers and value to our shareholders."

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

In addition to announcing our second quarter 2023 results, we provide our third quarter and full-year 2023 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q3 2023

Full Year 2023



Low

High

Low

High Total Revenues

(1) %

— %

1 %

2 % Professional Service Revenues

(2) %

1 %

— %

2 % Insurance Cost Ratio

89.0 %

87.5 %

87.0 %

85.5 % Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock

$ 0.93

$ 1.16

$ 4.93

$ 5.71 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 1.25

$ 1.50

$ 6.25

$ 7.05

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the first half of 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, July 26, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,209

$ 1,200

1 %

$ 2,455

$ 2,418

2 % Operating income 97

119

(18)



267

323

(17)

Net income 83

85

(2)



214

230

(7)

Diluted net income per share of common stock 1.38

1.35

2



3.56

3.58

(1)

Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Adjusted EBITDA 161

162

(1)



385

404

(5)

Adjusted Net income 105

108

(3)



256

276

(7)

Operating Metrics:

























Insurance Cost Ratio 84 %

84 %

— %

83 %

82 %

1 % Average WSEs 327,376

351,366

(7)



327,242

347,306

(6)

Total WSEs at period end 334,046

357,855

(7)



334,046

357,855

(7)

Average HRIS Users (2) 219,026

252,565

(13)



223,155

252,969

(12)







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, reflects HRIS Users from February 15, 2022, the date on which we acquired Zenefits, to the end of the period.

(in millions) June 30, 2023

December 31,

2022

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital 470

338

39 % Total assets 3,290

3,443

(4)

Debt 496

496

—

Total stockholders' equity 915

775

18







Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67

$ 125

(46) % Net cash used in investing activities (31)

(191)

(84)

Net cash used in financing activities (100)

(385)

(74)

Non-GAAP measure (1):











Corporate Operating Cash Flows $ 255

$ 293

(13)







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions except per share data) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Professional service revenues $ 177 $ 182

$ 382 $ 376 Insurance service revenues 1,032 1,018

2,073 2,042 Total revenues 1,209 1,200

2,455 2,418 Insurance costs 868 852

1,720 1,675 Cost of providing services 79 76

156 146 Sales and marketing 70 62

139 107 General and administrative 60 55

103 102 Systems development and programming 17 20

34 36 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 18 16

36 29 Total costs and operating expenses 1,112 1,081

2,188 2,095 Operating income 97 119

267 323 Other income (expense):









Interest expense, bank fees and other (6) (5)

(13) (11) Interest income 20 2

38 3 Income before provision for income taxes 111 116

292 315 Income taxes 28 31

78 85 Net income $ 83 $ 85

$ 214 $ 230 Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (4) (3)

(1) (11) Comprehensive income $ 79 $ 82

$ 213 $ 219 Net income per share:









Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.36

$ 3.58 $ 3.62 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.35

$ 3.56 $ 3.58 Weighted average shares:









Basic 60 62

60 64 Diluted 60 63

60 64

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2023

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 482

$ 354 Investments

69

76 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,074

1,263 Accounts receivable, net

18

19 Unbilled revenue, net

363

375 Prepaid expenses, net

72

71 Other payroll assets

54

122 Other current assets

45

46 Total current assets

2,177

2,326 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

157

153 Investments, noncurrent

146

151 Property and equipment, net

29

24 Operating lease right-of-use asset

27

31 Goodwill

462

462 Software and other intangible assets, net

156

163 Other assets

136

133 Total assets

$ 3,290

$ 3,443 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 100

$ 98 Client deposits and other client liabilities

78

106 Accrued wages

437

437 Accrued health insurance costs, net

170

174 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

51

54 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

846

1,087 Operating lease liabilities

15

15 Insurance premiums and other payables

10

17 Total current liabilities

1,707

1,988 Long-term debt, noncurrent

496

496 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

122

128 Deferred taxes

7

8 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

33

41 Other non-current liabilities

10

7 Total liabilities

2,375

2,668 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

—

— Common stock and additional paid-in capital

934

899 Accumulated deficit

(13)

(119) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6)

(5) Total stockholders' equity

915

775 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,290

$ 3,443

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Operating activities



Net income $ 214 $ 230 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 36 29 Amortization of deferred costs 20 18 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 2 6 Stock based compensation 28 30 Other 2 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net (1) 8 Unbilled revenue, net 12 16 Other assets and prepaid expenses, net (24) (17) Other payroll assets 68 (4) Accounts payable and other liabilities — 2 Client deposits and other client liabilities (27) (23) Accrued wages — 196 Accrued health insurance costs, net (5) (23) Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (9) (9) Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (241) (328) Operating lease liabilities (8) (8) Net cash provided by operating activities 67 125 Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (170) (157) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 173 175 Acquisitions of property and equipment (34) (26) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired — (183) Net cash used in investing activities (31) (191) Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (98) (382) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 7 5 Revolver drawdown 495 — Revolver repayment (495) — Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (9) (8) Net cash used in financing activities (100) (385) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (64) (451) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,537 1,738 End of period $ 1,473 $ 1,287





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 12 $ 9 Income taxes paid, net $ 58 $ 37 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 5 $ 3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and - transaction and integration costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include transaction and integration costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - transaction and integration costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and - Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.





(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.6% for the second quarter and full year of 2023 and 25.5% for the second quarter and full year of 2022, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Net income $ 83 $ 85

$ 214 $ 230 Provision for income taxes 28 31

78 85 Stock based compensation 17 18

28 30 Interest expense, bank fees and other (1) 6 5

13 11 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 18 16

36 29 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 2 —

4 2 Transaction and integration costs 7 7

12 17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161 $ 162

$ 385 $ 404 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 13.5 %

15.7 % 16.7 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Net income $ 83 $ 85

$ 214 $ 230 Effective income tax rate adjustment — —

3 5 Stock based compensation 17 18

28 30 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 5 5

11 8 Non-cash interest expense 1 1

1 1 Transaction and integration costs 7 7

12 17 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (8) (8)

(13) (15) Adjusted Net Income $ 105 $ 108

$ 256 $ 276 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 60 63

60 64 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.72

$ 4.24 $ 4.30

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67 $ 125 Less: Change in WSE related other current assets 89 9 Less: Change in WSE related liabilities (277) (177) Net cash used in operating activities - WSE $ (188) $ (168) Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 255 $ 293

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the third quarter and full-year 2023 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same periods in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q3 2022

Q3 2023 Guidance

FY 2022

Year 2023 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 77

(27) % (8) %

$ 355

(18) % (5) % Effective income tax rate adjustment —

(962) 246

5

(169) (277) Stock based compensation 16

12 12

62

4 4 Amortization of intangible assets 5

(6) (6)

18

14 14 Non-cash interest expense 1

(100) (100)

1

(49) (49) Transaction and integration costs 14

(71) (71)

37

(49) (49) Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (9)

(7) (7)

(30)

(12) (12) Adjusted Net Income $ 104

(27) % (12) %

$ 448

(16) % (5) % GAAP weighted average shares of

common stock - diluted 63







64





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.64

$ 1.25 $ 1.50

$ 7.07

$ 6.25 $ 7.05

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.