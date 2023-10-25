TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

25 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET
Total Revenues of $1.2 billion
Sequential growth in Ending WSEs of 1%
Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.63 and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $1.91
DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
Third quarter highlights include:
- Total revenues decreased 2% to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year.
- Professional service revenues decreased 2% to $185 million compared to the same period last year.
- Net income was $94 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $77 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted Net Income was $109 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $104 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $172 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.1%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $173 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.0% in the same period last year.
- Ending Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 5% as compared to the same period last year and increased 1% as compared to the previous quarter, to approximately 336,000.
- Average WSEs decreased 5% as compared to the same period last year and increased 2% as compared to the previous quarter, to approximately 333,000.
- Sales rep count grew by approximately 5% sequentially, resulting in year-to-date total sales rep growth of 19%.
- HRIS Cloud Services Revenues increased 42% to $17 million compared to the same period last year
- Average HRIS Users decreased 15% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 211,000.
"TriNet achieved significant successes across our business," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "We accelerated our new sales, bought back $1 billion in stock in part through a tender offer, executed a $400 million bond offering in a volatile market, managed our expenses prudently, and delivered strong earnings performance for our shareholders."
Mr. Goldfield continued, "As we look to build on our momentum into next year, we will always keep our customers at the center of everything we do. We are innovating our product and technology to reach more potential customers and effectively service them throughout their business lifecycles. With our customer retention and NPS scores nearing all-time highs, we are committed more than ever to delivering our product and services how our customers want."
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance
In addition to announcing our third quarter 2023 results, we provide our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.
|
Q4 2023
|
Full Year 2023
|
Low
|
High
|
Low
|
High
|
Total Revenues
|
— %
|
4 %
|
— %
|
1 %
|
Professional Service Revenues
|
(2) %
|
1 %
|
— %
|
1 %
|
Insurance Cost Ratio
|
92 %
|
88 %
|
85.5 %
|
84.5 %
|
Diluted net income per share of common stock
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 1.00
|
$ 5.43
|
$ 6.27
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 6.90
|
$ 7.55
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, October 25, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
%
|
Income Statement Data:
|
Total revenues
|
$ 1,222
|
$ 1,241
|
(2)
|
%
|
$ 3,677
|
$ 3,659
|
—
|
%
|
Operating income
|
116
|
120
|
(3)
|
382
|
443
|
(14)
|
Net income
|
94
|
77
|
22
|
308
|
307
|
—
|
Diluted net income per share of common stock
|
1.63
|
1.22
|
34
|
5.20
|
4.81
|
8
|
Non-GAAP measures (1):
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
172
|
173
|
(1)
|
557
|
577
|
(3)
|
Adjusted Net income
|
109
|
104
|
5
|
365
|
378
|
(3)
|
Operating Metrics:
|
Insurance Cost Ratio
|
84 %
|
83 %
|
1
|
%
|
83 %
|
82 %
|
1
|
%
|
Average WSEs (2)
|
333,286
|
351,888
|
(5)
|
329,257
|
348,833
|
(6)
|
Total WSEs at period end (2)
|
335,741
|
351,839
|
(5)
|
335,741
|
351,839
|
(5)
|
Average HRIS Users (3)
|
210,863
|
247,375
|
(15)
|
219,058
|
251,707
|
(13)
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|
(2)
|
Total WSEs includes approximately 4,600 additional service recipients and Average WSEs includes approximately 1,500 additional service recipients for the third quarter of 2023, in each case identified as a result of our ongoing effort to ensure that our billing practices best match the expectations of our customers. For details, refer to the heading "Operating Metrics – Worksite Employees (WSEs)" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023.
|
(3)
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, reflects HRIS Users from February 15, 2022, the date on which we acquired Zenefits, to the end of the period.
|
(in millions)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
%
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Working capital
|
150
|
338
|
(56)
|
%
|
Total assets
|
2,966
|
3,443
|
(14)
|
Debt
|
1,091
|
496
|
120
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
10
|
775
|
(99)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
Cash Flow Data:
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ (43)
|
$ 76
|
(157)
|
%
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(57)
|
(205)
|
(72)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(523)
|
(392)
|
33
|
Non-GAAP measure (1):
|
Corporate Operating Cash Flows
|
$ 386
|
$ 436
|
(11)
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in millions except per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Professional service revenues
|
$ 185
|
$ 189
|
$ 567
|
$ 565
|
Insurance service revenues
|
1,037
|
1,052
|
3,110
|
3,094
|
Total revenues
|
1,222
|
1,241
|
3,677
|
3,659
|
Insurance costs
|
874
|
872
|
2,594
|
2,547
|
Cost of providing services
|
74
|
79
|
231
|
225
|
Sales and marketing
|
75
|
72
|
214
|
179
|
General and administrative
|
51
|
63
|
154
|
165
|
Systems development and programming
|
15
|
18
|
49
|
54
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
17
|
17
|
53
|
46
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
1,106
|
1,121
|
3,295
|
3,216
|
Operating income
|
116
|
120
|
382
|
443
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense, bank fees and other
|
(10)
|
(22)
|
(23)
|
(33)
|
Interest income
|
18
|
5
|
57
|
8
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
124
|
103
|
416
|
418
|
Income taxes
|
30
|
26
|
108
|
111
|
Net income
|
$ 94
|
$ 77
|
$ 308
|
$ 307
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income
|
(2)
|
7
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 92
|
$ 84
|
$ 305
|
$ 303
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 1.65
|
$ 1.23
|
$ 5.23
|
$ 4.85
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.63
|
$ 1.22
|
$ 5.20
|
$ 4.81
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
57
|
62
|
59
|
63
|
Diluted
|
58
|
63
|
59
|
64
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 170
|
$ 354
|
Investments
|
75
|
76
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments
|
833
|
1,263
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
21
|
19
|
Unbilled revenue, net
|
404
|
375
|
Prepaid expenses, net
|
75
|
71
|
Other payroll assets
|
226
|
122
|
Other current assets
|
49
|
46
|
Total current assets
|
1,853
|
2,326
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent
|
154
|
153
|
Investments, noncurrent
|
143
|
151
|
Property and equipment, net
|
16
|
24
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
24
|
31
|
Goodwill
|
462
|
462
|
Software and other intangible assets, net
|
169
|
163
|
Other assets
|
145
|
133
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,966
|
$ 3,443
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
$ 109
|
$ 98
|
Client deposits and other client liabilities
|
73
|
106
|
Accrued wages
|
458
|
437
|
Accrued health insurance costs, net
|
183
|
174
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
|
51
|
54
|
Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings
|
804
|
1,087
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
15
|
15
|
Insurance premiums and other payables
|
10
|
17
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,703
|
1,988
|
Long-term debt, noncurrent
|
1,091
|
496
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net
|
122
|
128
|
Deferred taxes
|
5
|
8
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
30
|
41
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
5
|
7
|
Total liabilities
|
2,956
|
2,668
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
953
|
899
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(935)
|
(119)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
10
|
775
|
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,966
|
$ 3,443
|
TRINET GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 308
|
$ 307
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
53
|
48
|
Amortization of deferred costs
|
31
|
26
|
Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment
|
5
|
15
|
Stock based compensation
|
43
|
46
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(2)
|
1
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
2
|
1
|
Losses and impairment on investments
|
—
|
18
|
Losses from disposition of assets
|
—
|
3
|
Other
|
1
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(4)
|
10
|
Unbilled revenue, net
|
(29)
|
(38)
|
Prepaid expenses, net
|
(4)
|
3
|
Other assets
|
(44)
|
(30)
|
Other payroll assets
|
(104)
|
(56)
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
9
|
5
|
Client deposits and other client liabilities
|
(33)
|
(43)
|
Accrued wages
|
21
|
40
|
Accrued health insurance costs, net
|
9
|
(10)
|
Accrued workers' compensation costs, net
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings
|
(283)
|
(252)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(13)
|
(13)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(43)
|
76
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(226)
|
(337)
|
Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
|
223
|
390
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(54)
|
(39)
|
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(219)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(57)
|
(205)
|
Financing activities
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(1,109)
|
(383)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
9
|
6
|
Proceeds from issuance of 2031 Notes
|
400
|
—
|
Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes
|
(14)
|
(15)
|
Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings
|
695
|
—
|
Payment of long-term financing fees and debt issuance costs
|
(9)
|
—
|
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
(495)
|
—
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(523)
|
(392)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted
|
(623)
|
(521)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:
|
Beginning of period
|
1,537
|
1,738
|
End of period
|
$ 914
|
$ 1,217
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|
Interest paid
|
$ 21
|
$ 18
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
$ 89
|
$ 60
|
Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities
|
Payable for purchase of property and equipment
|
$ 2
|
$ 7
|
Acquisitions of subsidiaries paid in stock
|
$ —
|
$ 4
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Non-GAAP Measure
|
Definition
|
How We Use The Measure
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- income tax provision,
- interest expense, bank fees and other,
- depreciation,
- amortization of intangible assets,
- stock based compensation expense,
- amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and
- transaction and integration costs.
|
• Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include transaction and integration costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.
• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.
• We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
• Net income, excluding the effects of:
- effective income tax rate (1),
- stock based compensation,
- amortization of intangible assets, net,
- non-cash interest expense,
- transaction and integration costs, and
- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.
|
• Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges.
|
Corporate Operating Cash
|
• Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of:
- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses, other payroll assets and other current assets) and
- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health insurance costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities).
|
• Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.
• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.6% for the third quarter and full year of 2023 and 25.5% for the third quarter and full year of 2022, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net income
|
$ 94
|
$ 77
|
$ 308
|
$ 307
|
Provision for income taxes
|
30
|
26
|
108
|
111
|
Stock based compensation
|
15
|
16
|
43
|
46
|
Interest expense, bank fees and other (1)
|
10
|
22
|
23
|
33
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
17
|
17
|
53
|
46
|
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
3
|
14
|
15
|
31
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 172
|
$ 173
|
$ 557
|
$ 577
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
14.1 %
|
14.0 %
|
15.1 %
|
15.7 %
|
(1)
|
2022 Interest expense, bank fees and other includes $17M of realized investments losses on sales and impairments related to AFS securities.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net income
|
$ 94
|
$ 77
|
$ 308
|
$ 307
|
Effective income tax rate adjustment
|
(2)
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
Stock based compensation
|
15
|
16
|
43
|
46
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
5
|
5
|
16
|
13
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
3
|
14
|
15
|
31
|
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(19)
|
(24)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 109
|
$ 104
|
$ 365
|
$ 378
|
GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted
|
58
|
63
|
59
|
64
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
|
$ 1.91
|
$ 1.64
|
$ 6.16
|
$ 5.94
The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ (43)
|
$ 76
|
Less: Change in WSE related other current assets
|
(134)
|
(101)
|
Less: Change in WSE related liabilities
|
(295)
|
(259)
|
Net cash used in operating activities - WSE
|
$ (429)
|
$ (360)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate
|
$ 386
|
$ 436
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 guidance.
Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same periods in the previous year.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2023 Guidance
|
FY 2022
|
Year 2023 Guidance
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Actual
|
Low
|
High
|
Actual
|
Low
|
High
|
Net income
|
$ 49
|
(73) %
|
6 %
|
$ 355
|
(10) %
|
1 %
|
Effective income tax rate adjustment
|
—
|
17
|
50
|
5
|
(87)
|
(93)
|
Stock based compensation
|
16
|
12
|
12
|
62
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
—
|
(100)
|
(100)
|
1
|
(16)
|
(16)
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
6
|
(84)
|
(84)
|
37
|
(58)
|
(58)
|
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
|
(6)
|
(16)
|
(16)
|
(30)
|
(16)
|
(17)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 70
|
(57) %
|
(3) %
|
$ 448
|
(12) %
|
(4) %
|
GAAP weighted average shares of
|
62
|
64
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
|
$ 1.11
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 7.07
|
$ 6.90
|
$ 7.55
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
