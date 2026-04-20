TriNet Brings Industry Experts and Entrepreneurs Together for Three-Day Virtual Summit During National Small Business Week

May 5–7 sessions will cover AI, recruitment/retention, compliance, growth strategies, and more

DUBLIN, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, a three-day online event designed to help entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate today's evolving workplace and scale with confidence.

TriNet's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is a three-day online event, taking place May 5-7, that is designed to help entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate today’s evolving workplace and scale with confidence.

Taking place during National Small Business Week, May 5–7, the virtual summit will bring together TriNet executives and partners, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs for timely, practical discussions focused on the real challenges facing SMBs in 2026 and into the future.

Sessions will cover top-of-mind business topics including artificial intelligence, recruitment and retention, compliance, workplace productivity, and growth strategies.

"Through every major wave of change, small and medium-size businesses have demonstrated the ability to adapt and take advantage of major trends," said Mike Simonds, President and CEO of TriNet. "Our summit is designed to provide SMB leaders with actionable insights across AI, the workforce, economy, and regulation to help them lead the way once again in today's rapidly changing market."

TriNet's three-day virtual summit is free to attend. For those interested in joining, registration and the full agenda can be found here.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet