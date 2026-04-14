TriNet Completes Acquisition of Cocoon, Enhancing Leave Management Solutions for SMBs

DUBLIN, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cocoon, a market leader in leave management technology. Cocoon is now a wholly owned subsidiary of TriNet.

With the acquisition of Cocoon, TriNet is expanding its leave management portfolio, delivering a robust suite of compliance-first solutions and AI-enabled workflows to its SMB clients and their employees, including advanced automated processes, real-time leave tracking, integrated claims filing, and streamlined payroll calculations.

"I am delighted to officially welcome Cocoon's talented team and valued clients to TriNet," said Mike Simonds, TriNet president and CEO. "Our clients have consistently expressed the need for help managing employee leaves. Cocoon's robust and intuitive compliance-driven product will improve both the employer and employee experience."

Simonds added, "Together with Cocoon, we will continue to innovate and find new and better ways to empower small and medium-size businesses, support their growth, and enable their people."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition of Cocoon is not expected to have a material impact on TriNet's financial guidance for 2026.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet