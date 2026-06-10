Added enhancements help SMBs simplify HR and accelerate growth

DUBLIN, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that its Administrative Services Organization (ASO) solution offering, HR Plus, has surpassed 40,000 users, marking a key milestone since its launch last year.

TriNet’s HR Plus Offering Surpasses 40,000 Users and Expands HR Support Capabilities for SMBs

The company also announced new HR Plus enhancements designed to give SMBs a more streamlined and flexible way to help manage HR, payroll, and compliance, helping them stay focused on growing their business. These enhancements further expand support, deepen talent and organizational expertise, and give customers and broker partners even greater flexibility.

"HR Plus has experienced remarkable growth and reached the milestone of supporting more than 40,000 users since its launch last year, reflecting the demand for a more agile and modern way to access the HR expertise and technology organizations need to grow," said Chris Winslow, Vice President of ASO at TriNet. "With these latest enhancements, we're expanding support, increasing employee access, and adding deeper talent capabilities to help organizations navigate change and scale with confidence."

TriNet's HR Plus enhancements, available now, include:

Greater flexibility for customers and broker partners: A pre-built integration with Employee Navigator is being offered as an add-on, allowing broker partners to work within a system they know, or use TriNet's existing native benefits administration platform.

Streamlined Support for Administrators and Employees: Faster, direct support that leverages AI for administrators and employees. This also gives employees direct access to support for common needs such as pay stub questions, password resets, and document retrieval.

New Talent & Organizational Development services: Talent and organization strategic services provide tailored, hands-on support to help SMBs align strategy, people, and culture through change and complex workforce challenges.

New specialized service packages: Customers can also purchase additional specialized service packages aligned with their needs. Payroll Pro provides dedicated payroll and payroll tax expertise, while People Pro offers strategic talent and dedicated HR expertise, both with hands-on support to help organizations align with their growth goals.

For more information, go to: https://www.trinet.com/hr-plus.

TriNet anticipates further expanding HR Plus to deliver an even stronger HR experience for customers and their employees, including a leave of absence offering (LOA) that leverages the company's recently announced acquisition of Cocoon, a market leader in leave management technology.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated expansion of HR Plus and the expected benefits of TriNet's recently announced acquisition of Cocoon. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in TriNet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TriNet undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE TriNet