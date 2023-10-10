TriNet Introduces New Personalized Benefits Experience Through Collaboration with Healthee

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 18:46 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2023, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced a collaboration with Healthee, an industry leader in AI-powered digital solutions that enhance the health and wellness experience. TriNet's partnership with Healthee will provide TriNet customers with exclusive access to Healthee's market leading solutions delivered directly to TriNet's customers.

Continue Reading
TriNet launches new AI offering, in collaboration with Healthee, to help small and medium-size business employees better select and use their employee benefits. (PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)
TriNet launches new AI offering, in collaboration with Healthee, to help small and medium-size business employees better select and use their employee benefits. (PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

TriNet's strategic relationship with Healthee provides direct access to modern tools for benefits navigation, which help employees pick the right benefits for their families and better utilize their existing benefits.

"Understanding the ins and outs of benefits plans can be daunting. Leveraging Healthee's AI-powered products will allow us to educate and empower our customers like never before," said Lisa Reeves, Chief Product Officer at TriNet. "This partnership puts technology directly into the hands of employees, allowing for a better and more informed experience."

"Our combined expertise and deep industry knowledge position us to drive innovation and set new industry standards," says Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthee." Together, we aim to reshape the landscape of employee benefits, making it more intuitive, personalized, and efficient." 

Additional features including an AI-powered personal health assistant are planned to be available in 2024.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Healthee
Healthee is a trailblazing health tech company committed to redefining how employees engage with their healthcare. Through the powerful intersection of innovation and technology, Healthee aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being and improve care outcomes. For more information, visit Healthee.co or follow us on Twitter, FacebookLinkedInInstagram, and Youtube.

Investors:                                 

Media:

Alex Bauer                                 

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet                                       

TriNet

[email protected]         

[email protected]

[email protected]



Omer Maman

Healthee

[email protected]

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Also from this source

TriNet to Participate at Deutsche Bank's 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

TriNet to Participate at Deutsche Bank's 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that...
TriNet Announces New Products and Partnerships Including Solutions for the Global Workforce and Independent Contractors

TriNet Announces New Products and Partnerships Including Solutions for the Global Workforce and Independent Contractors

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.