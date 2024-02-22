TriNet Issues Correction to Previously Announced Ex-Dividend Date

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

March 28, 2024 is New Ex-Dividend Date

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today corrected its previously announced Ex-Dividend Date to Thursday, March 28, 2024 due to the Good Friday U.S. Market Holiday on Friday, March 29, 2024. There are no changes to the previously announced Dividend Record Date of April 1, 2024 and Dividend Payment Date of April 22, 2024.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

