TriNet Launches New Website That Provides Small and Medium-Size Businesses with Powerful HR Solutions

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today introduced its redesigned website, combining the full force of its all-in-one HR capabilities into one modernized, engaging and user-friendly site. The launch of this new site is a key component of TriNet's continued promise to businesses to provide incredible HR products and services that can scale and evolve with their needs.

"We are thrilled to launch our dynamic new website that offers a richer, more streamlined experience to all users," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "It is an outstanding representation of how TriNet and our brand has evolved and underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver comprehensive, efficient, and expert HR solutions to meet entrepreneurs and SMBs where they are—and get them to where they need to be."

The new website features TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Administrative Services Organization (ASO) offerings—as well as details on tax credit services from TriNet Clarus R+D. This also eliminates the need for separate domains for TriNet.com and Zenefits.com. The following product capabilities will now be available to TriNet customers on the revamped site:

TriNet PEO – TriNet's main PEO model that combines HR, access to employee benefits and payroll processing into one full-service HR solution.  

HR Platform – Harness a modern self-service platform to simplify HR tasks without time-consuming manual effort. 

HR Plus – Administrative support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax, complemented by our efficient HR technology.    

The enhanced online experience is reflective of TriNet's role as a trusted HR advisor to thousands of SMBs across the country. TriNet customers will now further enjoy more of the ability to grow and adapt with confidence, get expert help navigating HR compliance and all the complexities that come with it, and save time by eliminating much of the manual work and inefficiencies usually associated with HR.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investors:                                                                 

Media:

Alex Bauer                                                               

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet                                                                       

TriNet

[email protected]                                         

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Also from this source

TriNet Earns 95 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

TriNet Earns 95 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs),, has received a score ...
TriNet Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TriNet Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.