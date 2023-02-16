TRINET PHARMA RELAUNCHES LIFE SCIENCES RECRUITING SERVICES UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP

With decades of industry experience, TriNet Pharma's restructured management primes company for growth and optimizes recruiting processes

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Pharma, a high-performing recruiting and talent consulting agency specializing in the Medical Science Liaison (MSL) space, is restructuring its senior management team with new leadership that provides diverse experience and pays tribute to the trailblazing spirit of their late founder and CEO Bryan Vaughan. After Vaughn's passing, principal investor and co-founder Terry Mulloy became CEO and now Mara Vaughan, who also founded the company with her late husband, will be joining the leadership team as President. Since its founding in 2009, TriNet Pharma has been a leader in talent consulting and recruiting services for life sciences companies worldwide. To continue that level of service for their clients, Terry and Mara have brought in industry recruiting veteran Elaine Peng as Senior Vice President to lead the company's innovative and proprietary recruitment solutions.

In addition to the strategically renovated leadership team, TriNet Pharma is recognizing Founder, Bryan Vaughan, for his valiant efforts in the industry, through a legacy grant in his name. Vaughan's contributions and dedication to the MSL space have made a significant and lasting impact on this industry and the mission of this grant is to inspire future industry innovation.

"We are grateful to honor the memory and aspirations of Bryan with the help of a legacy grant," TriNet Pharma Founder Mara Vaughan said. "His passion for TriNet Pharma came from his admiration and understanding of the important role that MSLs and medical affairs staff play in all of our lives. In turn, we are fueled by Bryan's passion to ignite TriNet Pharma's growth with a new leadership team with significant industry experience."

"2023 is a pivotal year for TriNet Pharma. With new leadership, we're excited to continue the expansion of our growth efforts throughout the globe, which would not have been possible without the incredible foundation that Bryan built," said Senior Vice President, Elaine Peng. "TriNet Pharma is rooted in its mission and values and will consistently work to pay tribute to the legacy that Bryan spent his life achieving."

TriNet Pharma is an outcome-based agency with a refined set of pre-marketing strategies for clients, which is a competitive differentiator that sets them apart from other life science recruiting agencies. TriNet Pharma believes relationships are the key to success and works to build partnerships with all of its clients. To learn more about TriNet Pharma, visit trinetpharma.com .

About TriNet Pharma

TriNet Pharma has been leading the recruiting industry since 2009, growing from a small family business focusing on Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) to the second-largest firm in its industry. TriNet Pharma specializes in placing all types of medical affairs professionals for Life Sciences companies worldwide. It's known for helping the most successful life sciences companies form and enhance their medical affairs teams. With its team of highly skilled recruiters and marketing experts, TriNet Pharma sources, screens, and secures top industry talent through a variety of tailored recruitment solutions for pharma, biotech, device, and diagnostic development companies throughout the world. To learn more, visit trinetpharma.com .

SOURCE TriNet Pharma