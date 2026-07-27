TriNet Recognized as a Top Workplace by TIME, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report

DUBLIN, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has been recognized by TIME, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report in their 2026 workplace rankings. Together, these honors reflect TriNet's ongoing investment in its people and culture, and its commitment to providing a workplace where employees can grow, contribute, and succeed.

TriNet has been recognized as a top place to work by Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report.

"We're honored to be recognized by these respected publications as a top workplace. These awards reflect how our colleagues have stepped up for our customers and one another while navigating the challenges of a demanding SMB environment," said Mike Simonds, President and Chief Executive Officer at TriNet. "I'm proud of their dedication, resilience and continued commitment to making TriNet a place where people can do meaningful work and thrive. This recognition belongs to them."

TIME America's Best Companies of 2026 — Recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence across key areas including employee satisfaction, business performance and sustainability transparency.

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces 2026 — Recognizes excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement and overall employee experience.

U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work For 2026 — Evaluates and recognizes companies based on factors that matter most to employees, including pay and benefits, work-life balance, stability, workplace culture and professional development opportunities.

To learn about career opportunities at TriNet, visit: TriNet.com/careers.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE TriNet