TriNet Recognized as a Top Workplace by TIME, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report

News provided by

TriNet

Jul 27, 2026, 16:15 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has been recognized by TIME, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report in their 2026 workplace rankings. Together, these honors reflect TriNet's ongoing investment in its people and culture, and its commitment to providing a workplace where employees can grow, contribute, and succeed.

Continue Reading
TriNet has been recognized as a top place to work by Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report.
TriNet has been recognized as a top place to work by Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report.

"We're honored to be recognized by these respected publications as a top workplace. These awards reflect how our colleagues have stepped up for our customers and one another while navigating the challenges of a demanding SMB environment," said Mike Simonds, President and Chief Executive Officer at TriNet. "I'm proud of their dedication, resilience and continued commitment to making TriNet a place where people can do meaningful work and thrive. This recognition belongs to them."  

TIME America's Best Companies of 2026 — Recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence across key areas including employee satisfaction, business performance and sustainability transparency.

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces 2026 — Recognizes excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement and overall employee experience.

U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work For 2026 — Evaluates and recognizes companies based on factors that matter most to employees, including pay and benefits, work-life balance, stability, workplace culture and professional development opportunities.

To learn about career opportunities at TriNet, visit: TriNet.com/careers.

About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:                             

Media:

Alex Bauer                             

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet                                     

TriNet

[email protected]         

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TriNet's HR Plus Offering Surpasses 40,000 Users and Expands HR Support Capabilities for SMBs

TriNet's HR Plus Offering Surpasses 40,000 Users and Expands HR Support Capabilities for SMBs

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that...
TriNet Brings Industry Experts and Entrepreneurs Together for Three-Day Virtual Summit During National Small Business Week

TriNet Brings Industry Experts and Entrepreneurs Together for Three-Day Virtual Summit During National Small Business Week

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its National Small...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Awards

Awards

Small Business Services

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics