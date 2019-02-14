TriNet Reports Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018 Results & $300 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter and full year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Fourth quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 8% to $917 million and Net Service Revenues increased 10% to $225 million , each as compared to the same period last year.

and Net Service Revenues increased 10% to , each as compared to the same period last year. Net income was $29 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66 million , or $0.92 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Net Income received a $0 .56 per share benefit due to the revaluation of our Deferred Tax Liabilities under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

.56 per share benefit due to the revaluation of our Deferred Tax Liabilities under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Adjusted Net Income was $42 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $33 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million , a 2% increase from the same period last year.

, a 2% increase from the same period last year. Total WSEs at December 31, 2018 remained flat compared to the same period last year, at approximately 326,000.

Average WSEs remained flat as compared to the same period last year, at approximately 322,000.

Full year highlights include:

Total revenues increased 7% to $3.5 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 10% to $893 million , each as compared to 2017.

and Net Service Revenues increased 10% to , each as compared to 2017. Net income was $192 million , or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $178 million , or $2.49 per diluted share, in 2017.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in 2017. Adjusted Net Income was $218 million , or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $142 million , or $1.99 per diluted share, in 2017.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $347 million , a 22% increase over 2017.

Stock Repurchase Program:

Stock repurchase program increased by $300 million

"Our successful execution of our vertical market strategy delivering targeted benefits, service models, and pricing to the unique industries we served drove our strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "We're delivering an exceptional value proposition to our clients as they focus on growing their businesses and attracting and retaining talent in a highly competitive labor market. Looking ahead, we remain focused on effectively scaling our operations through automation and improved processes, as we further enhance the client experience, deliver profitable growth, and create value for our shareholders."

TriNet's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 8% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $917 million, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 10% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $225 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $793 million, less insurance costs of $692 million. Professional service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 6%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 16%, each as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

TriNet's total revenues for the full year of 2018 increased 7% to $3.5 billion, while Net Service Revenues for the full year of 2018 increased 10% to $893 million. Net Service Revenues consisted of professional service revenues of $487 million and Net Insurance Service Revenues of $406 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $3.0 billion, less insurance costs of $2.6 billion. Professional service revenues for the full year of 2018 increased 6%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the full year of 2018 increased 16%, over the full year of 2017.

At December 31, 2018, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $228 million and total debt of $413 million.

Other Announcements

In February 2019, TriNet's Board of Directors approved a $300 million increase to its ongoing stock repurchase program. As of December 31, 2018, approximately $75 million remained available for repurchases of TriNet stock under this program. TriNet may repurchase stock under this program in open-market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions, as permitted under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), or through a trading plan that complies with Rule 10b5-1(c) of the Exchange Act. The extent to which TriNet repurchases its stock and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations, as determined by TriNet's management team.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its quarterly and annual results for 2018 and provide quarterly and annual financial guidance for 2019. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10127747 . For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10127747.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: its ability to execute its strategic operational plan, including its vertical strategy and process and common platform improvement initiative, its ability to successfully leverage its scale, and its ability to deliver profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: risks associated with changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of complex laws and regulations that govern our business; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; our ability to mitigate business risks associated with our co-employment relationship with our worksite employees; our ability to secure private and confidential client and worksite employee data and our information technology infrastructure against cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims by worksite employees; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price as a result of numerous factors, many of which are outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; failures or limitations in our business systems; our ability to improve our technology to meet the expectations of our clients and manage our client attrition; our ability to properly manage our internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired and new businesses we may acquire in the future; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; market acceptance of our vertical strategy; our ability to market our sales force effectively; the ability of our products and services to compete effectively in our industry; the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the outcome of existing and future legal proceedings; changes in our income tax positions or adverse outcomes from on-going and future audits; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change



Year Ended December 31,

%

Change

(in millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

2018 vs.

2017



2018

2017

2018 vs.

2017

Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 917



$ 848



8

%

$ 3,503



$ 3,275



7

% Operating income 42



48



(14)





251



217



15



Net income 29



66



(57)





192



178



8



Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.40



0.92



(57)





2.65



2.49



6



Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Net Service Revenues 225



204



10





893



809



10



Net Insurance Service Revenues 101



87



16





406



351



16



Adjusted EBITDA 70



69



2





347



285



22



Adjusted Net income 42



33



27





218



142



53







Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Change



Year Ended

December 31,

% Change



2018

2017

2018 vs.

2017



2018

2017

2018 vs.

2017

Operating Metrics:

























Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed

(in millions) $ 10,306



$ 11,280



(9)

%

$ 37,666



$ 37,115



1

% Total WSEs 325,616



325,370



—





325,616



325,370



—



Average WSEs 321,880



322,674



—





317,104



324,679



(2)









Year Ended

December 31, (in millions)































2018

2017 Balance Sheet Data:





































Cash and cash equivalents































$ 228



$ 336

Working capital































221



234

Total assets































2,435



2,593

Long-term debt































413



423

Total liabilities































2,060



2,387

Total stockholders' equity































375



206









































Cash Flow Data:





































Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2)































$ (104)



$ 606

Net cash (used in) investing activities































(200)



(24)

Net cash (used in) financing activities































(85)



(77)

Non-GAAP measures (1):





































Corporate operating cash flows































234



299



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures. (2) Prior year balances have been retrospectively adjusted for Accounting Standards Update 2016-18.



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In millions, except share and per share data) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Professional service revenues $ 124



$ 117



$ 487



$ 458

Insurance service revenues 793



731



3,016



2,817

Total revenues 917



848



3,503



3,275

Insurance costs 692



644



2,610



2,466

Cost of providing services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization of intangible assets) 63



56



229



213

Sales and marketing 50



48



182



187

General and administrative 47



32



142



114

Systems development and programming 13



11



49



45

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 10



9



40



33

Total costs and operating expenses 875



800



3,252



3,058

Operating income 42



48



251



217

Other income (expense):













Interest expense, bank fees and other (5)



(5)



(22)



(20)

Interest income 5



1



12



3

Income before provision for income taxes 42



44



241



200

Income tax expense 13



(22)



49



22

Net income $ 29



$ 66



$ 192



$ 178

Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.41



$ 0.95



$ 2.72



$ 2.57

Diluted $ 0.40



$ 0.92



$ 2.65



$ 2.49

Weighted average shares:













Basic 70,480,718



69,648,153



70,385,639



69,175,377

Diluted 72,007,511



71,919,022



72,300,663



71,385,280





TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions) December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 228



$ 336

Investments 54



—

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 942



1,280

Accounts receivable, net 11



21

Unbilled revenue, net 304



297

Prepaid expenses 48



38

Other current assets 59



19

Total current assets 1,646



1,991

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 187



162

Investments, noncurrent 135



—

Property & equipment, net 79



70

Goodwill 289



289

Other intangible assets, net 21



26

Other assets 78



55

Total assets $ 2,435



$ 2,593

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 45



$ 59

Long-term debt, current portion 22



40

Client deposits 56



52

Accrued wages 352



329

Accrued health insurance costs, net 135



151

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 67



67

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 729



1,034

Insurance premiums and other payables 19



25

Total current liabilities 1,425



1,757

Long-term debt, less current portion 391



383

Accrued workers' compensation costs, less current portion, net 158



165

Deferred taxes 68



68

Other non-current liabilities 18



14

Total liabilities 2,060



2,387

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 641



583

Accumulated deficit (266)



(377)

Total stockholders' equity 375



206

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,435



$ 2,593





TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2018

2017 Operating activities





Net income $ 192



$ 178

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 46



35

Stock-based compensation 44



32

Deferred income taxes 1



(25)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 10



(14)

Unbilled revenue (14)



(4)

Prepaid expenses (9)



28

Accounts payable and other current liabilities (8)



23

Client deposits 4



(4)

Accrued wages 23



26

Accrued health insurance costs (16)



22

Accrued workers' compensation costs (7)



9

Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (305)



294

Other assets (64)



(11)

Other liabilities (1)



17

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (104)



606

Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (258)



—

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 101



14

Acquisitions of property and equipment (43)



(38)

Net cash used in investing activities (200)



(24)

Financing activities





Repurchase of common stock (61)



(44)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14



16

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (22)



(11)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 210



—

Payments for extinguishment of debt (204)



—

Repayment of debt (22)



(38)

Net cash used in financing activities (85)



(77)

Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (389)



505

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period $ 1,738



$ 1,233

End of period $ 1,349



$ 1,738









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 17



$ 16

Income taxes paid (refund), net 49



2

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 3



$ 2





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide useful information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues • Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. • Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Net Insurance Service Revenues • Insurance revenues less insurance costs. • Is a component of Net Service Revenues. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications. • We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Service Margin, which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision,

- interest expense,

- depreciation,

- amortization of intangible assets, and

- stock-based compensation expense. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. •We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate(1),

- stock-based compensation,

- amortization of intangible assets,

- non-cash interest expense(2),

- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and

- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.











(1) We have adjusted our non-GAAP effective tax rate to 26% and 41% for 2018 and 2017, respectively. The change in 2018

is due primarily to a decrease in the statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%. These non-GAAP effective tax rates exclude the income

tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal

legislative changes.

(2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.