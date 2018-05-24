TriNet to Participate at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

16:20 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced that Richard Beckert, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Contacts


Investors: 

Media:

Alex Bauer 

Fatima Afzal

TriNet         

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com

Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 

(510) 875-7265

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-participate-at-the-stifel-2018-cross-sector-insight-conference-300654438.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trinet.com

Also from this source

Apr 30, 2018, 16:15 ET TriNet Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Apr 16, 2018, 16:20 ET TriNet to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 30

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

TriNet to Participate at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

News provided by

TriNet Group, Inc.

16:20 ET