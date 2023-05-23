TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's CFO, will present at three upcoming investor conferences:

  • The TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York, NY, at 11:25am ET (8:25am PT)
  • The Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York, NY, at 4:55pm ET (1:55pm PT)
  • The Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Boston, MA, at 1:15pm ET (10:15am PT)

Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

 [email protected]

[email protected]

