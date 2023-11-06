TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's CFO, and Jeff Hayward, TriNet's CTO, will present at four upcoming investor conferences in November:

  • The TD Cowen Inaugural Human Capital Management Summit Monday, November 13, 2023, where Jeff Hayward will present virtually at 10:30am ET (7:30am PT)

  • The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference Thursday, November 16, 2023, in New York, NY, where Burton M. Goldfield and Kelly Tuminelli will present at 9:50am ET (6:50am PT)

  • The Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Boca Raton, FL, where Kelly Tuminelli will present at 7:30am ET (4:30am PT)

  • The UBS Global Technology Conference Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ, where Burton M. Goldfield and Jeff Hayward will present at 9:35am MT (8:35am PT)

Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investors:                                                                 

Media:

Alex Bauer                                                               

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet                                                             

TriNet

[email protected]                                         

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

