TriNet to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that its President and CEO, Mike Simonds, and its CFO, Kelly Tuminelli, will present at the following four conferences:

The J.P. Morgan 2024 Ultimate Services Investor Conference Thursday, November 14, 2024 , in New York, NY , at 1:50pm ET ( 10:50am PT )

, in , at ( ) The Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference Tuesday, December 3, 2024 in Boca Raton, FL , at 10:10am ET ( 7:10am PT )

in , at ( ) The UBS Global Technology and AI Conference Wednesday, December 4, 2024 , in Scottsdale, AZ , at 2:15pm MT ( 1:15pm PT )

, in , at ( ) The T.D. Cowan 2nd Annual Human Capital Management Summit taking place virtually on Monday, December 9, 2024 , at 12:20pm ET ( 9:20am PT )

Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

