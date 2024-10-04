TriNet to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 25

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before U.S. market hours on Friday, October 25, 2024.

TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) on October 25, 2024, to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/366545303.

Participants can also pre-register for the upcoming conference call. Those who pre-register will receive a unique PIN, enabling instant access to the call. To pre-register, visit: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193255/fda58bcb7d.

Participants who do not pre-register for the call can still join by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and request access to the "TriNet Conference Call".

A replay of the webcast will be available on the TriNet site for approximately one year. A telephone replay will also be available for approximately two weeks at: +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 1176058.

About TriNet

