TriNet Webinar Series: Supporting Employee Well-Being During COVID-19

WHAT: Webinar: Supporting Employee Well-Being During COVID-19





As employers look to planning their return to the workplace, health and safety of their team is top of mind. In this discussion, TriNet Executive Director, Employment Standards Kalin Light, along with Will Kimbrough, MD, Senior Director of Clinical Services for leading primary care practice One Medical, will guide small and medium-size businesses in protecting their employees' mental well-being and physical safety during this critical time. The discussion will take a deep dive into best practices and useful tips, including:





- Prioritizing employees' mental and emotional well-being

- How to develop a comprehensive plan for ongoing screening, testing and safety measures

- What you need to know about COVID-19 testing



WHO: Kalin Light, executive director, employment standards, TriNet





Will Kimbrough, MD, senior director of clinical services, One Medical



WHEN: Thursday, August 27; 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET



WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

