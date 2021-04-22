TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal - Part 2 Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

A Fireside Chat with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

TriNet Group, Inc.

Apr 22, 2021, 16:56 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:       

TriNet Webinar Series:  Working in the New Normal -
Part 2: Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California



Join TriNet for the second of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights and practical advice on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:



• Worker compensation


• Expense reimbursement

• Worker migration


• Work hours, overtime and breaks



WHO:     

Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet



Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California



WHEN:        

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET


WHERE:    

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

