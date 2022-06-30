TriNet Legal and HR Experts to discuss critical considerations for taking control of your business in an unpredictable environment

DUBLIN, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: The Complexity of a Post-Dobbs Workplace—What SMBs Need to Know





This timely webinar will address questions that are top of mind for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs decision. What the Dobbs decision means for SMB employers

Considerations of state-to-state legislation

Best practices for communicating with employees and more! WHO: Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet





Alex Warren, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet



WHEN: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. PT – 1 p.m. / 3 p.m. ET – 4 p.m.



WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.