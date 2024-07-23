Trinette Simon to Lead Inclusion & Equity at Cohen & Company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to announce Trinette Simon has been named to Director, Inclusion & Equity for the firm.

Trinette Simon, CPA Director, Inclusion & Equity

With a goal of ensuring inclusion is and remains an integral part of the firm's culture, Trinette will work closely with the firm's partners, leaders, managers and IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in Action) Team to embed inclusivity into hiring practices, learning initiatives and decision-making processes. A critical part of her role will include focusing on providing employees with meaningful education to bring about awareness and change.

"As part of our firm's strategic plan, one of our goals is to strengthen and expand our inclusion and equity efforts," says Corey McLaughlin, Cohen & Company COO. "To deepen our impact will take time, focus and resources. Naming Trinette as the director of our integrated efforts throughout the firm is the next step in keeping the momentum we've gained with her at the helm of our IDEA team over the past few years. We are excited to have her focused on this role to help us continue to enhance Cohen's outstanding culture."

Previously an auditor at the firm and head of its Employee Benefit Audit Group for several years, Trinette also leads the firm's IDEA team and serves as treasurer on the Inspiring Minds Board of Directors.

About Cohen & Company

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 12 offices in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

SOURCE Cohen & Company