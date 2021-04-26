TriNetX and Takeda Enter Into Agreement to Drive Access to Real-World Data and Analytics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), announced today it has entered into an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") to unlock the value of real-world data (RWD) and accelerate the delivery of transformative therapies to patients.

"Since the outset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, our teams have leveraged TriNetX's real-time data to understand the natural history of the disease and to inform clinical trial design and execution," said Kathleen Gondek, Head of Global Evidence and Outcomes at Takeda. "This is a key step in our strategy of embedding real-world data into all aspects of drug development and commercialization to deliver on our commitment to bring medicines to patients faster."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest growing collaborative research network and RWD platform representing over 170 healthcare organizations (HCOs) and health data partners, spanning countries across the globe.

"We are pleased to be a part of Takeda's real-world data and evidence strategy," said Mike Sullivan, Senior Director, Commercial Sales at TriNetX. "We look forward to helping Takeda accelerate drug development and support data-driven clinical and business decisions."

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient, by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real-time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

