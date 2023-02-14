TriNetX Announces the Appointment of Arnaub Chatterjee as Chief Product and Solutions Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced that Arnaub Chatterjee has joined the company as Chief Product and Solutions Officer.

"Arnaub is a proven leader and strategic advisor who has delivered novel software and data science solutions that have advanced clinical research and development and patient care," said Gadi Lachman, CEO and Founder of TriNetX.

Arnaub joins TriNetX from Medidata AI, the data sciences entity of Medidata Solutions, where he served as Senior Vice President. Prior to Medidata, he was a leader and strategic advisor within McKinsey & Company, Merck and the Obama Administration. Arnaub holds graduate degrees in health administration (MHA) and public administration (MPA) from Cornell University and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.

Arnaub is passionate about education and is a faculty member at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Healthcare Policy, as well as at Cornell University in the Department of Policy Analysis and Management. In addition, he has been engaged by the Carlyle Group as an advisor focusing on their life sciences and technology strategy. Arnaub has served as a board member and advisor for a number of additional organizations including the World Economic Forum's Council for Biotechnology and Biospring Partners, a life sciences growth equity firm. His work has been published in journals such as Harvard Business Review and Nature.

"I am thrilled to join TriNetX and to help fulfill the potential of real-world data to bring novel therapies to patients," said Arnaub Chatterjee. "The company has established itself as the trusted market leader for the secondary use of real-world data across all therapeutic areas, as well as for regulatory-grade real-world evidence generation, and for collaboration across its global community of investigators, healthcare organizations, and pharmaceutical companies."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact

TriNetX, LLC

Bill Stetson

(857) 285-6038

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNetX