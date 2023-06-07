TriNetX Announces the Appointment of Dr. K. Arnold Chan as Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced that Dr. K. Arnold Chan joined the company as Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting.

Dr. K. Arnold Chan, Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting, TriNetX, LLC.

"Arnold brings over 30 years of global research experience across academia and the private sector to the TriNetX Insights and Evidence Generation (IEG) team," said Jeffrey Brown, Chief Scientific Officer, TriNetX. "We are thrilled to have him lead and grow the IEG team to support our customers' research needs."

Dr. Chan is a physician epidemiologist who received his medical training at National Taiwan University (NTU) and advanced training in epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, and served on the faculty at both universities. In the early 2000s he was the director of the Pharmacoepidemiology Training Program at Harvard School of Public Health. He served as Chief Scientist of the Epidemiology Unit at Optum, a professor at NTU College of Medicine, Director of the NTU Hospital Clinical Trial Center, Department of Medical Research, and NTU Health Data Research Center in subsequent years.

Dr. Chan has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed research articles and co-edited one of the most widely adopted textbooks for pharmacoepidemiology education. He was elected Fellow of The International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology in 2003.

"I am pleased to be a part of the Insights and Evidence Generation team at TriNetX," said Dr. Chan. "I look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the TriNetX global real-world data network to assist the community of diverse healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical leaders with the generation of regulatory-grade real-world evidence."

