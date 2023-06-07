TriNetX Announces the Appointment of Dr. K. Arnold Chan as Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting

News provided by

TriNetX

07 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced that Dr. K. Arnold Chan joined the company as Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting.

Continue Reading
Dr. K. Arnold Chan, Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting, TriNetX, LLC.
Dr. K. Arnold Chan, Senior Vice President, Real-World Evidence Consulting, TriNetX, LLC.

"Arnold brings over 30 years of global research experience across academia and the private sector to the TriNetX Insights and Evidence Generation (IEG) team," said Jeffrey Brown, Chief Scientific Officer, TriNetX. "We are thrilled to have him lead and grow the IEG team to support our customers' research needs."

Dr. Chan is a physician epidemiologist who received his medical training at National Taiwan University (NTU) and advanced training in epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, and served on the faculty at both universities. In the early 2000s he was the director of the Pharmacoepidemiology Training Program at Harvard School of Public Health. He served as Chief Scientist of the Epidemiology Unit at Optum, a professor at NTU College of Medicine, Director of the NTU Hospital Clinical Trial Center, Department of Medical Research, and NTU Health Data Research Center in subsequent years.

Dr. Chan has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed research articles and co-edited one of the most widely adopted textbooks for pharmacoepidemiology education. He was elected Fellow of The International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology in 2003.

"I am pleased to be a part of the Insights and Evidence Generation team at TriNetX," said Dr. Chan. "I look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the TriNetX global real-world data network to assist the community of diverse healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical leaders with the generation of regulatory-grade real-world evidence."

About TriNetX, LLC
TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact

TriNetX
Bill Stetson
(857) 285-6038
[email protected]

SOURCE TriNetX

Also from this source

Journal of Otolaryngology Study Finds Surgical Treatment of Sleep Apnea More Effective than CPAP Therapy in Preventing the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes

TriNetX Publishes European Multiple Myeloma Real-World Evidence TherapyMonitor Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.