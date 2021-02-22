TriNetX Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), today announced the appointment of four new members to the company's board of directors including the appointment of former Pfizer CEO and Chairman Ian Read as the company's new Chairman of the Board. The changes to the TriNetX board follows the acquisition of a majority stake in the company by The Carlyle Group in October.

In addition to Mr. Read, the new members of the TriNetX board are Steve Wise, Joe Bress, and Ashley Evans from Carlyle. They join current board members Gadi Lachman, Jeff Margolis, and Leslie Henshaw, and board observers Joe Volpe and Ryohei (Rio) Umezawa.

"We are excited to welcome Ian Read as our new Chairman of the Board," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "Ian brings a wealth of industry experience to the company as do our other new board members. We look forward to working together to grow the company and improve our ability to positively impact the research community."

New board member bios:

Ian Read

Ian Read began his career at Pfizer in 1978 and was named CEO in 2010 and Chairman of the Pfizer Board of Directors in 2011. During Read's tenure as CEO, Pfizer generated a total shareholder return of 250%, achieved 32 FDA approvals for new medicines, invested significantly in R&D, and completed several transformational transactions to help strengthen Pfizer's pipeline. Previously, Mr. Read served as Senior Vice President and Group President of Pfizer's Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Businesses, overseeing five global business units: Primary Care, Specialty Care, Oncology, Established Products and Emerging Markets. Prior to which, Mr. Read held positions in several of the company's largest, fastest-growing operations, including Chief Financial Officer, Pfizer Mexico, and Country Manager, Pfizer Brazil. He joined the board of directors of Viatris upon the completion of the combination of Mylan N.V. and Upjohn Inc. in 2020. In addition, Mr. Read is also a member of the boards of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Albany Molecular Research, and TriNetX. Currently, Mr. Read is an operating executive at the Carlyle Group.

Steve Wise

Stephen H. Wise is a Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare at The Carlyle Group. He is based in New York. Since joining Carlyle in 2006, Carlyle's Healthcare team has invested approximately $15 billion of equity in healthcare companies around the world. In addition to his TriNetX board role, He serves as a member of the board of directors of Albany Molecular Research, a contract research and drug manufacturing organization, CorroHealth, a services and software provider to providers and health plans, MedRisk, a physical therapy-focused workers' compensation solutions company, Millicent Pharma Limited, a pharmaceutical company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, a global provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions for screening, diagnosing, monitoring and confirming diseases, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), a global contract research organization, Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A., a hospital provider in Brazil, Sedgwick, a global multiline claims management firm, TriNetX, a global health research network, and WellDyneRx, an independent pharmacy benefit manager. Mr. Wise also serves on the Leadership Council of the Harvard School of Public Health. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Wise worked with JLL Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, where he focused on healthcare-related investments. Previously, he worked with J.W. Childs Associates, a Boston-based private equity firm, and prior to that, in the leveraged finance group of Credit Suisse. Mr. Wise earned a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Bucknell University and received his master's in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Joe Bress

Joe Bress is a Managing Director on the U.S. Buyout team focused on private equity investments in the healthcare sector. He is based in New York. Since joining Carlyle in 2007, Mr. Bress has been involved in investing and managing over $5 billion of equity investments into healthcare companies globally. He is currently a member of the boards of Albany Molecular Research, CorroHealth, Millicent Pharma, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), TriNetX, and WellDyneRx. He is also involved in Carlyle's investments in Grand Rounds and Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A. He was previously a member of the boards of Visionary RCM and X-Chem. Prior to Carlyle, Mr. Bress worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at UBS. He received an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and an AB from Harvard College, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Ashley Evans

Ashley S. Evans is a Managing Director in Carlyle's Technology, Media, and Telecom group based in Menlo Park. She primarily focuses on buyout and growth equity investments in enterprise software businesses. Ms. Evans is currently a member of the boards of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), HireVue, Jagex, TriNetX, and Veritas. Since joining Carlyle in 2006, she has also been involved in the firm's prior investments in Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), PQ (sold to CCMP) and Veyance (sold to Continental). Prior to joining Carlyle, she worked at Morgan Stanley, where she focused on financial institutions banking. Ms. Evans received her MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, where she was a Siebel Scholar and an Arjay Miller Scholar, an MPhil from Cambridge University, where she was a Knox Scholar, and an AB summa cum laude from Harvard College, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She is a founder of the SynGAP Research Fund, which accelerates medical research on SynGAP, a debilitating genetic epilepsy.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contacts

TriNetX

Bill Stetson

+1 (857) 285-6038

[email protected]

The Carlyle Group

Brittany Berliner

+1 (212) 813 4839

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNetX, LLC.

