TriNetX Expands into South Korea in Partnership with EvidNet

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), has expanded into South Korea in alliance with EvidNet, who will add healthcare data from 36M patient records from 27 hospitals to the TriNetX network.

South Korea ranks sixth globally for randomized clinical trials (RCTs) and the continued government investment in infrastructure, global standards, and regulations makes the country increasingly attractive for pharma interested in clinical research.

"We are excited to have EvidNet join the TriNetX network," said Maulik Mehta, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at TriNetX. "EvidNet's significant presence across South Korea provides our pharma and CRO partners with immediate access to an enriched network of healthcare data and patient access and builds on our growing presence within the Asia-Pacific region."

Collaboration with EvidNet will immediately offer a new geography for research to current TriNetX customers and potentially open doors to new local Korean pharma companies. EvidNet provides a comprehensive healthcare data set currently focused on data derived from EMR and national claims data standardized into a single common data model and will be progressively integrating other data generated within the healthcare system including genomic, radiology and patient-generated health data.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with TriNetX," said Brian Jo, MD, Chief Executive Officer of EvidNet. "They are working with top pharma and CROs and have a proven track record for accelerating trial placement. We look forward to having our hospitals join their network in order to bring more trial opportunities to our sites and more effective therapies to patients."

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations (HCO) spanning 24 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 20,000 protocols and has presented over 5,800 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About EvidNet

EvidNet is the first and only healthcare data network in Asia, offering a comprehensive healthcare data set standardized into a single common data model. It was founded to overcome the issues of sharing medical data for innovative clinical big data research and improve the quality of medical treatment. EvidNet is revolutionizing the way of healthcare data innovation through generation of evidence from a fully integrated data network, ultimately pioneering new paradigms in precision medicine and efficient healthcare systems. For more information, visit EvidNet at www.evidnet.com.

