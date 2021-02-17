TriNetX Expands the Breadth and Depth of its Global Research Network and Real-World Data Set Adding COVID-19 Vaccination Data to Longitudinal Patient Histories

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), today announced that COVID-19 vaccination data is now available within the TriNetX platform and real-world data (RWD) set for clinical and observational research.

Researchers across industry and academia are now equipped to initiate their own studies with de-identified patient populations that have been immunized against COVID-19 with either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

This vaccinated population within the TriNetX data set is over 100,000 patients today and is increasing by the thousands daily as healthcare organizations on the TriNetX network refresh their data. As the data is coming from EHRs, it contains unprecedented richness and longitudinality of detailed medical histories for these patients. In addition to studying the vaccinated population, TriNetX enables the research community to study and compare treatments and outcomes of other cohorts of interest, including one million patients diagnosed with COVID-19, and hundreds of millions of patients with representative comorbidities, rare conditions, and special populations.

"COVID-19 vaccination data is now harmonized with years of longitudinal patient history on the TriNetX network," said Brecht Claerhout, Chief Data Officer at TriNetX. "This is a significant milestone for the research community to better understand treatments and outcomes including adverse events such as reinfection. It is crucially important for researchers to follow these patients on a go-forward basis, and that is an area where TriNetX can help."

TriNetX is also contributing to the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), a partnership led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to provide the data assets needed to rapidly develop the analytics that clinical centers, researchers, and physicians need to fight COVID-19.

"A critical factor beyond vaccination and longitudinal patient history data, is attaining a path back to the healthcare organizations and their underlying patients in these cohorts for future interventional and observational research, including chart reviews," said Matvey B. Palchuk, MD, MS, FAMIA, Vice President of Informatics at TriNetX. "Researchers are able to locate the healthcare organizations where these patients are being treated and can quickly engage these organizations for research opportunities through TriNetX's Trial Connect functionality."

TriNetX is hosting a webinar on February 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to show the research community how to utilize COVID-19 vaccination data on the TriNetX platform. This webinar will also highlight a handful of COVID-19 research studies conducted by members of the TriNetX community.

