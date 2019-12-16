TriNetX Goes Live in India as 11 Columbia Asia Hospitals Join Global Health Network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), continues its Asian expansion with the addition of 11 hospitals from Columbia Asia, an international private healthcare company. Each hospital has 100 to 200 beds providing over 40 clinical and surgical specialties covering all areas of patient care.

"Joining the TriNetX network allows us to offer our patients an opportunity to participate in global clinical trials and to provide our principal investigators with a platform to analyze and augment their clinical research," said Rajan Narasimha Vikram, MD, General Manager, Clinical Research and Pharmacology at Columbia Asia. "We are also looking to meet clinical trial sponsors' recruitment milestones by focusing primarily on protocol inclusion and exclusion criteria."

The addition of Columbia Asia to the network helps TriNetX continue to meet the growing need for patient data in Asia. The expansion into India is another example of TriNetX's growing footprint in the region.

"We joined TriNetX because they are a recognized leader in the field of clinical trial optimization," said Dr. Vikram. "They are the most widely used platform to connect major pharmaceutical companies, CROs and healthcare organizations."

Columbia Asia was founded in 1996 and strives to provide quality, affordable healthcare services easily accessible to the community, driven by a passion to provide better patient outcomes. They leverage modern technology to provide efficient specialist care and to reduce length of hospital stays resulting in more cost-effective care.

"The addition of Columbia Asia to the network is an important step in our growing international presence," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Data Networks at TriNetX. "We will not only be able to help Columbia Asia achieve their desire for more clinical trial opportunities, but we will also be providing our network partners with access to sites that are interested and have the patient population to meet the trial criteria."

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations (HCO) spanning 24 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 400 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 20,000 protocols and has presented over 5,800 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Columbia Asia India

Columbia Asia is an international private healthcare company founded by an American entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel Baty in 1996. From the outset, Columbia Asia envisioned to provide quality, affordable healthcare services easily accessible to the community—driven by our vision statement, a passion for making people better.

Today, Columbia Asia operates 11 hospitals in India located in the cities of Bangalore, Mysore, Kolkata, Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad and Gurgaon), Pune and Patiala.

With 100 to 200 beds per hospital, it leverages modern technology to provide efficient specialist care and to reduce length of hospital stays which results in more cost-effective care. The hospitals of Columbia Asia provide a wide array of specialist services such as General Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Bariatric surgery; and super specialist services in Transplantations (Liver, Kidney and Heart), Oncology, Cardiac surgeries, Robotic Surgeries (Urology, Gastroenterology, Gynecology), etc. Some of the hospitals also provide specialized services like pediatric neurodevelopment and DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation). These are appropriately supported by ancillary services that include an Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Care Unit, Physiotherapy, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Imaging.

At Columbia Asia, strict clinical governance, ethics and clinical excellence is TOP PRIORITY.

