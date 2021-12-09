TriNetX Launches Diversity Lens Analytic to Improve Access to Clinical Trials for Underrepresented Patient Populations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, has announced the launch of Diversity Lens, an analytic feature on the TriNetX platform which helps life sciences companies and healthcare organizations to leverage real-world data to understand and address race and ethnicity in clinical trial patient participation.

The TriNetX Diversity Lens enables researchers to evaluate the impact of protocol inclusion and exclusion criteria on the eligible patient population, as well as inform study site selection, with the goal of improving access to clinical trials for underrepresented patient populations.

"Diversity and inclusion are critical for a successful clinical trial—your cohort must be representative of the entire patient population," said Rachael Thomas Higgins, Vice President, Pharmaceutical R&D Strategy at TriNetX. "The Diversity Lens analytic is our first step to better equip research teams to make data-driven decisions that will drive equality and access to underrepresented patient populations."

"While race and ethnicity do not exhaust all considerations essential for an inclusive clinical trial, the Diversity Lens analytic, combined with the breadth and depth of real-world data available on the TriNetX network, is poised to make a positive impact in the hands of protocol design and site selection teams," said Emily Etheridge Noss, Product Manager at TriNetX.

TriNetX is hosting a webinar on January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET to show the research community how to leverage Diversity Lens. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/TriNetX-Diversity-Lens

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact

TriNetX, LLC

Bill Stetson

(857) 285-6038

[email protected]

SOURCE TriNetX