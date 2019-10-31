TriNetX to Present at ISPOR Europe 2019 on the Impact of Using Global Electronic Medical Record Data for Real-World Evidence Generation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), today announced that it will present nine new research findings at the upcoming International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Europe 2019 conference to be held November 2-6 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The presentations will illustrate the power of leveraging real-world global clinical data to answer scientific questions across a wide variety of therapeutic areas.

"We are rich in medications, tumor registry and genomics which makes our data ideal for oncology research and we also have the global, longitudinal, real-time and robust clinical attributes among our data that enables us to leverage real-world data across the therapeutic spectrum," said Jennifer Stacey, Vice President, Clinical Sciences. "The TriNetX analytics suite of products such as Compare Outcomes, Treatment Pathways, and Propensity Score Matching have enabled us to generate real-world evidence from our data with clear communication of these findings and we are looking forward to discussing this with fellow researchers in Copenhagen."

The nine posters illustrating the power of real-world data (RWD) and RWE that will be presented, include:

Poster PSU4: Comparison of Obesity Classifications at 1, 3, and 5 Years After Gastric Bypass and Gastric Sleeve Surgery Using a Federated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Network

Authors: Pam Blumberg and Antonio Solano

Poster PCN53: Checkpoint Inhibitor Use and the Occurrence of Insulin-Dependent or Drug-Induced Diabetes: What Can We Learn from Real-World Data?

Authors: Seth Kuranz and Laura Evans

*Finalist for an ISPOR Research Poster Presentation Award

Poster PCN528: Association of Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors with Lung Cancer Among a U.S. Cohort: A Real-World Approach

Author: Rutendo Kashambwa

Poster PIN93: Real-World Data Examining the Effect of Direct Acting Antivirals Among Patients Defined by Fibrosis Stage and Viral Load

Authors: Seth Kuranz and Becca Eastwood

Poster PDB2: Using Real-World Data to Examine Triglycerides, LDL-Cholesterol, and HDL-Cholesterol as Predictors of Progression from Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis to Hepatocellular Cancer and Liver Cirrhosis

Authors: Seth Kuranz, Sierra Luciano, and Stephan Palm

Poster PDG35: Race, Sleep Testing, and Treatment Differences Between Narcoleptic Pediatric Populations With and Without Cataplexy: A Federated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Network Analysis

Author: Pam Blumberg

Poster PUK4: Where is Hyperkalemia Diagnosed and Does it Matter? Results from a Large EMR Network in the U.S.

Authors: Seth Kuranz, Timothy Carroll, Jordan Donovan, Laura Evans, and Jeffrey Horrigan

Poster PND10: Anti-TNF-α Inhibitors in Preventing Alzheimer's Disease (AD): A Retrospective Review Using Both EMR and Claims Data

Author: Jennifer Stacey

*Finalist for an ISPOR Research Poster Presentation Award

Poster PGI56: Evaluation of Mortality Associated with Proton Pump Inhibitors and H2 Blockers: A Real-World Evidence Study

Author: Sierra Luciano

The nine posters are available for download from the TriNetX website at: https://www.trinetx.com/isporeurope2019



TriNetX will also be exhibiting in booth C3-051, where it will be highlighting its ability to address the challenges and opportunities of leveraging European RWD for research projects.

"The key challenge in Europe is addressing the heterogeneity in IT-maturity, EMRs, data models, terminologies and granularity of registration in different regions and countries," said Brecht Claerhout, Senior Vice President/Managing Director Europe at TriNetX. "We are the market leader in enabling the secondary use of European real-world data. We think globally when it comes to developing research solutions and act locally in unlocking complex, disparate data sources."

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Media Contact

TriNetX

Jennifer Haas

(857) 285-6052

Jennifer.haas@trinetx.com

SOURCE TriNetX

Related Links

http://www.trinetx.com

