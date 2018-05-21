TriNetX Unveils State-of-the-Art Analytics Solutions for Use with Its Clinical Data

"There is a tremendous need to enable researchers to quickly generate clinical evidence powered by up-to-date, real-world clinical data, including genomic and oncology facts," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "By connecting researchers directly with longitudinal data and self-service, cloud-distributed analytics, they can now generate and test their hypotheses and answer complex questions at the speed of thought."

TriNetX has partnered with over 70 healthcare organizations, spanning 11 countries to deploy a global health research network which represents over 100 million patients which is constantly being updated. Through its cloud-based platform, TNX™, researchers analyze patient populations and perform observational studies in real-time.

TriNetX Research simplifies clinical data query and analysis for epidemiologists and clinical researchers and supports:

Comparative effectiveness to identify treatments that have better outcomes for a given population.

Generation of value-based evidence to characterize drug efficacy and burden of illness to support payer coverage and patient reimbursements.

Uncovering of evidence for label expansion by identifying unanticipated positive ancillary outcomes.

"TriNetX's data, integrating essential clinical features from EMRs across a broad global network of leading healthcare organizations, provides valued insights into treatment practices and health outcomes in the real world," said Kenneth Beers, Managing Director at Huron Consulting Group. "The ability to filter and probe patient cohorts based on lab results, including tumor registries, gives a much more targeted and detailed view across a demographically diverse patient population than is possible from our traditional sources such as claims data."

The TriNetX Research suite of products include:

TriNetX Analyze™ which provides researchers with on-demand access to longitudinal clinical data with a set of highly intuitive analytics capabilities. With TriNetX Analyze, researchers can explore, compare, and review cohort characteristics prior to an event and evaluate outcomes afterward.

TriNetX Download™ provides the ability to explore, assess, and download fully anonymized data from a select set of its healthcare organization members. The dataset can also be delivered in a format that can be directly loaded into an OMOP database.

"TriNetX removes the complex tasks of acquiring and loading data, harmonizing the data across multiple coding systems, and developing or adapting tools to interact with the data," said David Fusari, Chief Technology Officer of TriNetX. "Through just a browser, researchers can now query tens of millions of de-identified patient records and obtain aggregate results that are HIPAA and GDPR compliant."

TriNetX is demonstrating TriNetX Research at ISPOR 2018, which is being held today through May 23 at the Baltimore Convention Center. TriNetX's clinical sciences team, led by Chief Medical Officer, Manfred Stapff, will be presenting at the conference on the use of real-world data as an established method for evaluating safety and comparative effectiveness. Interested pharmaceutical and contract research organization personnel who aren't attending ISPOR can also request a demo at TriNetX.com.

